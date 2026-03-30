Top 5 Stories Of The Day | NCC Orders Airtime Compensation for Users with Poor Networks

Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Minister of Works Orders Reopening of Independence Bridge After People Suffer Hours in Lagos Traffic

NCC orders airtime compensation for users with poor networks

WELA condemns illegal curfews and warns of danger to women

US reduces Nigerian crude imports by nearly 50%

Funke Akindele allegedly snubs Toyin Abraham at “The Return of Arinzo” premiere

Nigerians attack BBNaija’s Angel Smith for marrying female partner in the US

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the top five Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

NCC orders airtime compensation for users with poor networks

Nigeria’s telecom regulator, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), has directed mobile operators to compensate users for poor service quality in affected areas.

Spokesperson Nnenna Ukoha said subscribers will receive airtime credits based on usage if operators fail to meet required standards within set timelines.

The move marks a shift towards consumer protection, as the commission seeks stronger accountability. It also said fines imposed on companies must be reinvested into infrastructure to improve network performance.

WELA condemns illegal curfews and warns of danger to women

The Women Empowerment and Legal Aid (WELA) has criticised curfews imposed by non-state actors, calling them unlawful and harmful, especially to women and girls.

In a statement by Funmi Falana, the group said recent events in Ozoro reflect a wider pattern of illegal restrictions often linked to cultural practices.

WELA said such curfews limit movement, disrupt daily life, and expose people to abuse. It stressed that the issue is not culture but the misuse of power without legal backing, warning that it weakens the rule of law.

US reduces Nigerian crude imports by nearly 50%

The United States sharply reduced its imports of Nigerian crude oil in January 2026, with volumes falling by about 47 percent. Data from the U.S. Census Bureau showed imports dropped from 3.149 million barrels in December to 1.664 million barrels.

The value also declined significantly, with customs value falling from $217.36m to $115.99m. Overall, US crude imports dipped slightly, reflecting a broader slowdown in demand.

Within Africa, Nigeria lost ground as Angola increased exports, while Ghana emerged as a new supplier.

Funke Akindele allegedly snubs Toyin Abraham at “The Return of Arinzo” premiere

A viral video showing Funke Akindele appearing to ignore Toyin Abraham at a film premiere has sparked debate online.

The incident happened at the premiere of Iyabo Ojo’s film ‘The Return of Arinzo’ in Lagos. In the clip, Abraham tried to greet Akindele, who did not respond, looked away, and then moved on.

Reactions have been mixed, with some criticising the behaviour while others defended it. Although rumours once suggested tension between the two actresses, Abraham had earlier said that past misunderstandings had led to rivalry, which had since improved.

Nigerians attack BBNaija’s Angel Smith for marrying female partner in the US

Former BBNaija star Angel Smith, known as Angel, has married her partner Tumininu in a private ceremony in the United States.

The reality star confirmed the news by sharing photos and videos online, though reports say the couple had earlier formalised their union at a civil registry in Texas in January 2026. Their relationship had already drawn attention after a viral clip showed matching rings.

The wedding sparked mixed reactions online, with some Nigerians celebrating the couple and others criticising the union. Angel, however, has remained unbothered, continuing to share moments from the ceremony and attacking the homophobic netizens on the internet who had something to say about her marriage to a woman.