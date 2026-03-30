AMVCA 2026: Full Nominations for the 12th Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards

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The Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) are back for their 12th edition, and the nominees for 2026 have officially been revealed. The film award ceremony is scheduled to be held in Lagos on May 9, 2026. Joke Silva has been named Head Judge for this edition, as she has worked in the industry for decades.

This year’s edition spans 32 award categories, 18 determined by a jury panel, and 11 open to audience voting, plus two special honors: a Lifetime Achievement Award and a Trailblazer Award. Two brand-new categories have also been introduced, Best Indigenous Language (North Africa) and Best Indigenous Language (Central Africa), marking one of the most expansive editions in the show’s history.

The Herd, directed by Daniel Etim Effiong, is the film with the most nominations this year, with nine in major and technical categories. Lateef Adedimeji, on the other hand, is the most-nominated person, with three nominations that highlight his versatility across different genres.

Below are the nominations:

Best Digital Content Creator

Elozonam Ogbolu & Genoveva Umeh

Destiny Ogie Osarewinda

Emmanuel Kanaga & Sophia Chisom

Taaooma

Steve Chuks

Akwaman

Best Scripted M-Net Originals

Adam to Eve

Mother of the Brides

The Yard

The Low Priest

Bobo

Best Indigenous M-Net Originals

Inimba

Kukoyi

Undugu

Out N’ About (Hara)

Kamapala Creme

The Chocolate Empire

Mgbuka

Best Unscripted M-Net Originals

Nigerian Idol (Season 10)

Ultimate Girls Trip: Africa

Chappa Chappa My Love

Out N’ About

Undugu

Best Short Film

Rise – Jessie J. Rowlands

Fleas – Jordy Sank

Telephone – Fimisinuola Adejonwo

Hussaini – Orire Nwani, Josh Olaoluwa

My Body, God’s Temple – Uzoamaka Power

Best Indigenous Language Film (West Africa)

The Serpent’s Gift – Winifred Mena-Ajakpovi

Lisabi (A Legend is Born) – Lateef Adedimeji

Labake Olododo – Alice Iyabo Ojo, Olukanmi Abayomi, Aalaba Onaolapo, Kene Okwuosa, Ladun Awobokun

Aljana – Grace Yachat Yakubu

Olorisha – Abiola Adeshina

Best Indigenous Language Film (East Africa)

Inside Job – Kamau Wandug’u, Joe Mahinda, Barbara Njeri Maina

Sayari – Omar Hamza, June Wairegi

Addis Fikir – Leul Shoaferaw

My Son – Isarito Mwakalindile

Kimote – Hassan Mageye

Best Indigenous Language Film (Southern Africa)

Bet I Love You – Joseph Duke, Keamogetse Modise

Sebata (The Beast) – African Entertainers

Ben Made It – Thabang Mathuumetse, Thapelo Dikhutso

Terra of Queens and Kuma 2

Tlhaho Ya Mosadi

Best Indigenous Language Film (North Africa)

The Omnipresent

The Delivery

The Hidden Voice

This is Portsaid

Artal Alhanin: Our Memories

Best Indigenous Language Film (Central Africa)

Mabanda – Kang Quintus

Safou (A Gift From Nature) – Nyasha Makamba

Golden Spoon – Egba Francis Ettabrown

Best Supporting Actor

The Yard – Simileoluwa Hassan

Gingerrr – Lateef Adedimeji

Colours of Fire – Gabriel Afolayan

To Kill a Monkey – Bucci Franklin

King of Thieves 2 – Femi Adebayo

Red Circle – Lateef Adedimeji

Owabbe Thieves – Femi Branch

Behind the Scenes – Uzor Arukwe

Best Supporting Actress

The Herd – Linda Ejiofor

Oversabi Aunty – Olamide Kidbaby

Gingerrr – Bisola Aiyeola

The Covenant Series – Sola Sobowale

Aljana – Nadia Dutch

The Herd – Amal Umar

MTV Shuga Mashariki – Juliebrenda Nyambura

Behind the Scenes – Funke Akindele

Best Lead Actor

Oversabi Aunty – Mike Ezuruonye

Lisabi (A Legend is Born) – Lateef Adedimeji

To Kill a Monkey – William Benson

Grandpa Must Obey – Kanayo O. Kanayo

Bet I Love You – Khumbuza Meyiwa

Colours of Fire – Uzor Arukwe

3 Cold Dishes – Wale Ojo

Red Circle – Femi Branch

Best Lead Actress

The Serpent’s Gift – Linda Ejiofor

To Kill a Monkey – Bimbo Akintola

The Lost Days – Ifeoma Fafunwa

Something About The Briggs – Ariyike Owolagba

Her Excellency – Sola Sobowale

Behind the Scenes – Scarlet Gomez

The Herd – Genoveva Umeh

Mother of the Brides – Gloria Anzoie-Young

Best Art Direction

The Serpent’s Gift – Zainab Oladupupo

The Herd – Omolade Abisola

Colours of Fire – Ajamolaya Bunmi

Aljana – Olatunji Afolayan, Gideon Stephen

Suky – Victor Akpan

Inimba – Thabiso Senne

Best Cinematography

My Father’s Shadow – Jermaine Edwards

To Kill a Monkey – Kabelo Thathe

The Herd – Emmanuel Igbekele

Finding Nina – Daanong Gyang

The Serpent’s Gift – Emmanuel Igbekele

Stitches – KC Obiajulu

Gingerrr – Emmanuel Igbekele

Best Costume Design

The Serpent’s Gift – Mary Chukwuka

The Real Housewives of Lagos – Deola & Darey Art Alade

Colours of Fire – Valerie Okeke

Something About The Briggs – Yolanda Okereke

To Kill a Monkey – Ikechukwu Urum, John, Joseph Angel

Best Makeup

Lisabi (A Legend is Born) – Adeola Thelma Bamgboye

Gingerrr – Diablaq Artistry

Abanisete – Adeola Thelma Bamgboye

Warlord – Hakeem Onilogbo (Hakeem Effect)

Suky – Ruth Harcourt

Labake Olododo – Adeola Thelma Bamgboye

Best Sound/Sound Design

My Father’s Shadow – Pius Fatoke, CJ Mirra

Gingerrr – Tolu Obanro

Ben Made It – Vaughan Phillips

The Party – Tolu Obanro

Sebata (The Beast) – Vaughan Phillips

The Herd – Fisayo Adefolaju

Best Score/Music

My Father’s Shadow – Duval Timothy, CJ Mirra

3 Cold Dishes – Nissi Ogulu

Osamede – Chubb Okobah

Gingerrr – Tolu Obanro

The Party – Tolu Obanro

MTV Shuga Mashariki – Sofresh

To Kill a Monkey – Oscar Heman-Ackah

Best Editing

My Father’s Shadow – Omar Guzman Castro

Landline – Nwanguma Peter Chidebere, Dele Doherty

3 Cold Dishes – Asurf Amuwa Oluseyi

Osamede – Winston AIG-Ohioma

To Kill a Monkey – Daniel Anyiam

Best Writing (Movie)

The Herd – Lani Aisida

My Father’s Shadow – Wale Davies

Blackout – Ikenna Okpara

Cards on the Table – Shirleen Wangari

Gingerrr – Xavier Ighorodje

Suky – Isaac Ayodeji

3 Cold Dishes – Tomi Adesina

Best Writing (TV Series)

The Wives – Donald Tombia, Timendu Aghahowa, Chiemeka Osuagwu

MTV Shuga Mashariki – Annette Shadeya, Natasah Likimani, Mkamzee Mwatela, Arnold Mwanjila, Makagano Mamabolo

Our Husband – Xavier Ighorodje

Addis Fikir – Besufekade Mulu

Baba OH – Temilola Balogun

The Party – Stephen Okonkwo

Gizat – Yednekachew Ayne

Best Documentary

Beyond Olympic Glory – Shedrack Salami

The Good x The Bad of Afrobeat – Louis Ejiofor

The People Shall – Mark Maina, Nick Wambugu

Not Addressing This Anymore – Huzzain Bello

BOU – Mwaka Gerald Remmy

Best Series (Scripted)

To Kill a Monkey – Kemi Adetiba

The Yard – James Kalu Omokwe

The Chocolate Empire – Grace Kahaki, Philippe Bresson

Inimba – Siphosethu Tshapu, Thandi Ramathesele, Yolanda Ndhlovu

Kash Money – Grace Kahaki, Philippe Bresson

Best Series (Unscripted)

The Real Housewives of Lagos – Deola & Darey Art Alade

Nigerian Idol (S10) – Sulaiman Kassim, Anneke De Ridder

Ultimate Girls Trip: Africa – Graeme Swanepoel

Off Air – Gbemi and Toolz

Out N’ About – Bruk Yibrah

Best Director

My Father’s Shadow – Akinola Davies Jr.

Cordelia – Tunde Kelani

Osamede – James Kalu Omokwe

The Herd – Daniel Etim Effiong

Gingerrr – Yemi Filmboy Morafa

3 Cold Dishes – Asurf Amuwa Oluseyi

Best Movie