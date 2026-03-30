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AMVCA 2026: Full Nominations for the 12th Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards
March 30, 2026

AMVCA 2026: Full Nominations for the 12th Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards

by YNaija
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The Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) are back for their 12th edition, and the nominees for 2026 have officially been revealed. The film award ceremony is scheduled to be held in Lagos on May 9, 2026. Joke Silva has been named Head Judge for this edition, as she has worked in the industry for decades.

This year’s edition spans 32 award categories, 18 determined by a jury panel, and 11 open to audience voting, plus two special honors: a Lifetime Achievement Award and a Trailblazer Award. Two brand-new categories have also been introduced, Best Indigenous Language (North Africa) and Best Indigenous Language (Central Africa), marking one of the most expansive editions in the show’s history.

The Herd, directed by Daniel Etim Effiong, is the film with the most nominations this year, with nine in major and technical categories. Lateef Adedimeji, on the other hand, is the most-nominated person, with three nominations that highlight his versatility across different genres.

Below are the nominations:

Best Digital Content Creator

  • Elozonam Ogbolu & Genoveva Umeh
  • Destiny Ogie Osarewinda
  • Emmanuel Kanaga & Sophia Chisom
  • Taaooma
  • Steve Chuks
  • Akwaman

Best Scripted M-Net Originals

  • Adam to Eve
  • Mother of the Brides
  • The Yard
  • The Low Priest
  • Bobo

Best Indigenous M-Net Originals

  • Inimba
  • Kukoyi
  • Undugu
  • Out N’ About (Hara)
  • Kamapala Creme
  • The Chocolate Empire
  • Mgbuka

Best Unscripted M-Net Originals

  • Nigerian Idol (Season 10)
  • Ultimate Girls Trip: Africa
  • Chappa Chappa My Love
  • Out N’ About
  • Undugu

Best Short Film

  • Rise – Jessie J. Rowlands
  • Fleas – Jordy Sank
  • Telephone – Fimisinuola Adejonwo
  • Hussaini – Orire Nwani, Josh Olaoluwa
  • My Body, God’s Temple – Uzoamaka Power

Best Indigenous Language Film (West Africa)

  • The Serpent’s Gift – Winifred Mena-Ajakpovi
  • Lisabi (A Legend is Born) – Lateef Adedimeji
  • Labake Olododo – Alice Iyabo Ojo, Olukanmi Abayomi, Aalaba Onaolapo, Kene Okwuosa, Ladun Awobokun
  • Aljana – Grace Yachat Yakubu
  • Olorisha – Abiola Adeshina

Best Indigenous Language Film (East Africa)

  • Inside Job – Kamau Wandug’u, Joe Mahinda, Barbara Njeri Maina
  • Sayari – Omar Hamza, June Wairegi
  • Addis Fikir – Leul Shoaferaw
  • My Son – Isarito Mwakalindile
  • Kimote – Hassan Mageye

Best Indigenous Language Film (Southern Africa)

  • Bet I Love You – Joseph Duke, Keamogetse Modise
  • Sebata (The Beast) – African Entertainers
  • Ben Made It – Thabang Mathuumetse, Thapelo Dikhutso
  • Terra of Queens and Kuma 2
  • Tlhaho Ya Mosadi

Best Indigenous Language Film (North Africa)

  • The Omnipresent
  • The Delivery
  • The Hidden Voice
  • This is Portsaid
  • Artal Alhanin: Our Memories

Best Indigenous Language Film (Central Africa)

  • Mabanda – Kang Quintus
  • Safou (A Gift From Nature) – Nyasha Makamba
  • Golden Spoon – Egba Francis Ettabrown

Best Supporting Actor

  • The Yard – Simileoluwa Hassan
  • Gingerrr – Lateef Adedimeji
  • Colours of Fire – Gabriel Afolayan
  • To Kill a Monkey – Bucci Franklin
  • King of Thieves 2 – Femi Adebayo
  • Red Circle – Lateef Adedimeji
  • Owabbe Thieves – Femi Branch
  • Behind the Scenes – Uzor Arukwe

Best Supporting Actress

  • The Herd – Linda Ejiofor
  • Oversabi Aunty – Olamide Kidbaby
  • Gingerrr – Bisola Aiyeola
  • The Covenant Series – Sola Sobowale
  • Aljana – Nadia Dutch
  • The Herd – Amal Umar
  • MTV Shuga Mashariki – Juliebrenda Nyambura
  • Behind the Scenes – Funke Akindele

Best Lead Actor

  • Oversabi Aunty – Mike Ezuruonye
  • Lisabi (A Legend is Born) – Lateef Adedimeji
  • To Kill a Monkey – William Benson
  • Grandpa Must Obey – Kanayo O. Kanayo
  • Bet I Love You – Khumbuza Meyiwa
  • Colours of Fire – Uzor Arukwe
  • 3 Cold Dishes – Wale Ojo
  • Red Circle – Femi Branch

Best Lead Actress

  • The Serpent’s Gift – Linda Ejiofor
  • To Kill a Monkey – Bimbo Akintola
  • The Lost Days – Ifeoma Fafunwa
  • Something About The Briggs – Ariyike Owolagba
  • Her Excellency – Sola Sobowale
  • Behind the Scenes – Scarlet Gomez
  • The Herd – Genoveva Umeh
  • Mother of the Brides – Gloria Anzoie-Young

Best Art Direction

  • The Serpent’s Gift – Zainab Oladupupo
  • The Herd – Omolade Abisola
  • Colours of Fire – Ajamolaya Bunmi
  • Aljana – Olatunji Afolayan, Gideon Stephen
  • Suky – Victor Akpan
  • Inimba – Thabiso Senne

Best Cinematography

  • My Father’s Shadow – Jermaine Edwards
  • To Kill a Monkey – Kabelo Thathe
  • The Herd – Emmanuel Igbekele
  • Finding Nina – Daanong Gyang
  • The Serpent’s Gift – Emmanuel Igbekele
  • Stitches – KC Obiajulu
  • Gingerrr – Emmanuel Igbekele

Best Costume Design

  • The Serpent’s Gift – Mary Chukwuka
  • The Real Housewives of Lagos – Deola & Darey Art Alade
  • Colours of Fire – Valerie Okeke
  • Something About The Briggs – Yolanda Okereke
  • To Kill a Monkey – Ikechukwu Urum, John, Joseph Angel

Best Makeup

  • Lisabi (A Legend is Born) – Adeola Thelma Bamgboye
  • Gingerrr – Diablaq Artistry
  • Abanisete – Adeola Thelma Bamgboye
  • Warlord – Hakeem Onilogbo (Hakeem Effect)
  • Suky – Ruth Harcourt
  • Labake Olododo – Adeola Thelma Bamgboye

Best Sound/Sound Design

  • My Father’s Shadow – Pius Fatoke, CJ Mirra
  • Gingerrr – Tolu Obanro
  • Ben Made It – Vaughan Phillips
  • The Party – Tolu Obanro
  • Sebata (The Beast) – Vaughan Phillips
  • The Herd – Fisayo Adefolaju

Best Score/Music

  • My Father’s Shadow – Duval Timothy, CJ Mirra
  • 3 Cold Dishes – Nissi Ogulu
  • Osamede – Chubb Okobah
  • Gingerrr – Tolu Obanro
  • The Party – Tolu Obanro
  • MTV Shuga Mashariki – Sofresh
  • To Kill a Monkey – Oscar Heman-Ackah

Best Editing

  • My Father’s Shadow – Omar Guzman Castro
  • Landline – Nwanguma Peter Chidebere, Dele Doherty
  • 3 Cold Dishes – Asurf Amuwa Oluseyi
  • Osamede – Winston AIG-Ohioma
  • To Kill a Monkey – Daniel Anyiam

Best Writing (Movie)

  • The Herd – Lani Aisida
  • My Father’s Shadow – Wale Davies
  • Blackout – Ikenna Okpara
  • Cards on the Table – Shirleen Wangari
  • Gingerrr – Xavier Ighorodje
  • Suky – Isaac Ayodeji
  • 3 Cold Dishes – Tomi Adesina

Best Writing (TV Series)

  • The Wives – Donald Tombia, Timendu Aghahowa, Chiemeka Osuagwu
  • MTV Shuga Mashariki – Annette Shadeya, Natasah Likimani, Mkamzee Mwatela, Arnold Mwanjila, Makagano Mamabolo
  • Our Husband – Xavier Ighorodje
  • Addis Fikir – Besufekade Mulu
  • Baba OH – Temilola Balogun
  • The Party – Stephen Okonkwo
  • Gizat – Yednekachew Ayne

Best Documentary

  • Beyond Olympic Glory – Shedrack Salami
  • The Good x The Bad of Afrobeat – Louis Ejiofor
  • The People Shall – Mark Maina, Nick Wambugu
  • Not Addressing This Anymore – Huzzain Bello
  • BOU – Mwaka Gerald Remmy

Best Series (Scripted)

  • To Kill a Monkey – Kemi Adetiba
  • The Yard – James Kalu Omokwe
  • The Chocolate Empire – Grace Kahaki, Philippe Bresson
  • Inimba – Siphosethu Tshapu, Thandi Ramathesele, Yolanda Ndhlovu
  • Kash Money – Grace Kahaki, Philippe Bresson

Best Series (Unscripted)

  • The Real Housewives of Lagos – Deola & Darey Art Alade
  • Nigerian Idol (S10) – Sulaiman Kassim, Anneke De Ridder
  • Ultimate Girls Trip: Africa – Graeme Swanepoel
  • Off Air – Gbemi and Toolz
  • Out N’ About – Bruk Yibrah

Best Director

  • My Father’s Shadow – Akinola Davies Jr.
  • Cordelia – Tunde Kelani
  • Osamede – James Kalu Omokwe
  • The Herd – Daniel Etim Effiong
  • Gingerrr – Yemi Filmboy Morafa
  • 3 Cold Dishes – Asurf Amuwa Oluseyi

Best Movie

  • Behind the Scenes – Funke Akindele, Wendy Uwadie Imaseun
  • Gingerrr – Ope Ajayi, Bisola Aiyeola, Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori, Wumi Toriola, Bolaji Ogunmola, Onyeka Nnama
  • The Herd – Daniel Etim Effiong, Efe Ejukorlem, Ulogo Chukwudi, Kene Okwuosa, Craig Shurn, Ladun Awobokun
  • My Father’s Shadow – Funmbi Ohunbanwo, Rachel Dargavel
  • 3 Cold Dishes – Martial Dansou, Asurf Amuwa Oluseyi, Ly Oumar
  • The Serpent’s Gift – Winifred Mena-Ajakpovi

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