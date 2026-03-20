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March 20, 2026

Does the Ozoro Tradition Support Sexual Assault?

by YNaija
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If you are an active internet user, you may have seen disturbing videos of women being harassed and assaulted in Ozoro, Delta State, on March 19, 2026. This has been linked to the Ozoro tradition, raising questions about what the culture really represents.

What is the Ozoro Festival?

The festival in question is the Aluedho Festival, held in Ozoro Kingdom in Isoko North LGA. According to elders, it is a fertility festival for married couples seeking children and takes place every three years. Participants visit the goddess’s temple to seek blessings.

During the festival, couples without children may be teased, including having sand poured on them. Elders have claimed that this is the only acceptable practice.

Is the Ozoro Festival Tied to Sexual Assault?

The Aluedho Festival does not support sexual assault. Reports suggest that some individuals hijacked the event and used it as an opportunity to commit these acts.

The Delta State Police Command has stated that no tradition is above the law, and several suspects, including the community head, have been arrested.

The Clash Between Culture and Morality

This incident shows how some traditions can conflict with basic human rights. Practices that restrict women’s movement or safety go against their rights and dignity. Many of these customs were created in unequal societies and are now being questioned.

Similar Harmful Traditions That Have Been Stopped

Nigeria has challenged other harmful practices, including:

  • Child and forced marriage, addressed by the Child Rights Act (2003) and the VAPP Act (2015)
  • Female Genital Mutilation, criminalised under the VAPP Act (2015)

Who Do We Contact When A Sexual Offence is Committed?

Survivors can seek help through:

  • National GBV Helpline: 0800 3333 3333
  • NAPTIP: 0800-2255-627847 or 627
  • NHRC: 0800 647 2428
  • Emergency numbers: 112 or 199
  • WARIF, Mirabel Centre, STER, and other NGOs offering support

What We Think

Tradition should connect people to their past, not excuse harm. What happened in Ozoro was not culture but a crime. Communities and leaders must prioritise safety, consent, and equality over harmful practices.

Counter Culture Blog
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