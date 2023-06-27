Former Golden Eaglets Star Akinkunmi Amoo Sentenced to One Year in Prison for Sexual Assault



Former Golden Eaglets star and FC Copenhagen forward, Akinkunmi Amoo, has been sentenced to one year in prison by a Danish court for sexual assault.

The news of his sentencing was confirmed by former BBC World Football reporter, Osasu Obayiuwana, in a tweet. Amoo, who is appealing the decision, was sentenced on June 23, 2023.

According to Danish newspaper Ekstra Bladet, the trial, which lasted most of June, involved charges of rape in a sexual relationship other than intercourse, attempted rape, and violations against two women.

The Copenhagen District Court found Amoo guilty of all three charges. He received an unconditional prison sentence of one year.

The report also mentions that the defense and the convicted have appealed the verdict, leading to an extension of the name ban in the case.

Amoo, who is 21 years old, was a member of the Golden Eaglets squad that finished fourth at the 2019 U-17 AFCON. He also participated in the U-17 World Cup, where the team was eliminated in the round of 16.

After his impressive performance in the tournament, he secured a move to Swedish club Hammarby before joining FC Copenhagen in January 2022 for a fee of 4.4 million. However, he had limited appearances for the Danish team in the last season.