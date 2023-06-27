‘He Owes His Mum an Apology Because He Threw Her Home Training to the Gutters’ – Doyin Tears Into Adekunle on BBNaija Reunion Show

Former Big Brother Naija Season 7 housemate, Doyinsola Anuoluwapo David, did not hold back her emotions as she passionately expressed her deep-seated grievances about her fellow contestant, Adekunle, during the highly anticipated ‘Level Up’ reunion show.

In a scathing and no-holds-barred critique, Doyin spared no words in describing Adekunle as “a trifling human being and a very sorry excuse of a man,” as she shed light on his alleged attempts to create divisions and animosity among the housemates while they resided in the Big Brother House.

During the intense exchange that unfolded on the show’s Day 5, Doyin revealed her disappointment in Adekunle’s actions and directed her words toward his apparent disregard for the values instilled in him by his mother.

She vehemently stated, “He [Adekunle] said I called him ‘the devil’s younger brother’ and that thing never left his mind. ‘This girl, she’s playing this game, she thinks she’s smart.’ He was just going around.” Doyin expressed her frustration at Adekunle’s alleged behind-the-scenes attempts to tarnish her reputation and undermine her credibility among their fellow housemates.

The former housemate passionately defended herself, urging others not to be swayed by Adekunle’s negative portrayal but to form their own judgments about her character.

She expressed her deep emotional distress upon discovering Adekunle’s actions, confessing, “I watched so many clips. I was so heartbroken.”

In her fiery statement, Doyin didn’t hold back her criticism of Adekunle, emphasizing that he owed his mother an apology for disregarding the principles she had instilled in him.

She concluded her impassioned remarks by asserting, “He [Adekunle] is a very sorry excuse of a man. And I really think he should be very ashamed of himself.”

