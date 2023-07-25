Adekunle Emerges First HoH while Mercy Secures Immunity from Eviction Only to Fight Afterwards #BBNaijaAllStars

In the latest episode of the highly anticipated Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All-Stars season, Adekunle Olopade, a former ‘Level-Up’ housemate, claimed the coveted title of the first Head of House (HoH) on the reality TV show.

The victory came after Adekunle emerged as the top performer in the ‘Memory Lane’ game challenge, showcasing his swift memorization skills and completing the task with the lowest time.

As the HoH, he was granted the privilege of choosing four housemates as his “BFFs,” who would join him in the exclusive HoH lounge. The fortunate recipients of this privilege are Frodd, Soma, Cross, and Seyi Awolowo.

Meanwhile, the suspenseful ‘Black Envelope Challenge’ game brought about another momentous development, as Mercy Eke, the 2019 BBNaija winner, secured immunity from this week’s eviction nomination.

Despite both Mercy and Frodd successfully discovering the hidden black envelopes during the challenge, Mercy’s envelope contained the coveted “Immunity” status, ensuring her safety from the impending eviction.

As the show’s eighth season commenced with the unveiling of 20 diverse housemates, the organizers promised viewers an array of engaging tasks, unpredictable twists, fan-favorite ‘Ninjas,’ live studio audiences, and lively events such as pool parties and Saturday night raves.

Drama Unfolds

Amid the excitement of the All-Stars season, the house has already experienced its first dose of drama. During a wager practice, Adekunle and fellow housemates gathered for a meeting at the lounge.

However, Mercy stormed in with a fervent demand for Adekunle to act like the Head of House.

Feeling a sense of responsibility, Adekunle decided to gather everyone in the lounge for a quick meeting. However, to his surprise, as soon as they all gathered, Mercy abruptly stood up and walked out, heading straight to her bed to sleep.

Look at how Mercy was rude to Adekunle, imagine such nonsense. pic.twitter.com/3nOVlXRD8j — OTUNBA (@ManLikeIcey) July 25, 2023

Pere, concerned about Mercy‘s sudden departure, approached her to inquire about the issue. Mercy expressed her frustration, explaining that she was upset because when she asked the HOH and others to come out, Adekunle responded that they were all too tired to do it that day.

Adekunle was angered by Mercy’s behavior and made a vow that if she ever became the HOH, he would “pay her back” for this incident. Nevertheless, he gathered himself and addressed the rest of the house before they all retired to bed for the night.

However, it seems Adekunle and Mercy have made up and chucked it down to one of those things.

With the season expected to conclude on October 1, the winner of the All-Stars season will be rewarded with an unprecedented cash prize of N120 million, making it the highest ever since the inception of BBNaija. As the drama unfolds and the stakes rise, viewers are eagerly anticipating the unpredictable twists that lie ahead in this gripping reality TV show.