Emefiele Arrives Federal High Court Clutching Bible for Firearms Allegations Hearing, Pleads ‘Not Guilty’

Godwin Emefiele, the suspended governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), made a notable entrance at the federal high court in Ikoyi, Lagos, clutching a Bible on Tuesday morning.

The Bible, securely tucked inside a red paperback, accompanied him as he arrived at around 9:18 am for his scheduled arraignment before the presiding judge, Nicholas Oweibo.

Emefiele’s appearance in court comes after President Bola Tinubu suspended him on June 9 and instructed him to transfer his responsibilities to Folashodun Adebisi Shonubi, the deputy governor of the operations directorate.

The suspension raised significant attention, and the following day, the Department of State Services (DSS) announced that Emefiele was in their custody for “some investigative reasons.”

The case against Emefiele revolves around allegations of “illegal possession of firearms,” making it a high-profile matter with keen public interest. As he made his way into the courtroom, photos captured the moment, reflecting the gravity of the situation and the attention it has garnered.

The former CBN Governor has also pleaded not guilty to the charges of “illegal possession of firearms.”

Emefiele’s appearance in court marks a critical juncture in the ongoing legal proceedings, and the Bible he holds symbolizes the significance of the moment. The arraignment has drawn attention from both the public and the media, as Nigeria awaits further developments in this noteworthy case.