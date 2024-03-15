It’s the weekend again; we’re glad to be in our space for the next two days. What things do you have on your to-do list this weekend? Would you rather stay indoors and recuperate, or would you like to know where the party is this weekend?

It’s Lagos State, the city that never sleeps, and tons of events are waiting for your attendance.

Here’s a list of some events happening in Lagos this weekend that you can attend

Movie Night on the Rooftop

When was the last time you relaxed with a group of people as you all enjoyed a good movie on a rooftop with the night’s breeze against your skin, eating and drinking tasty finger foods? If you would like to be a member of this memorable event, join the other participants on March 15 at Sixty by Chef Lu, Herbert Macaulay Way, Yaba. Ticket prices start at 2,500.

House on the Reef

Get into the Amapiano lifestyle as you groove to the eclectic sounds played by the skilled DJ Jarlight and DJ Sons of Ubuntu. Get into the weekend at a beach party with your friends and lovers at Moist Beach, Oniru, Lagos, on March 15.

Iyanya Album Launch Party

Join Iyanya and others at Vaniti on March 15 as you listen to the new album together. The artist will be at Vaniti, 17 Adeola Odedku, Victoria Island, sharing his new sounds with you and the other fans who love to support their faves.

K-BBQ Night with Beezus

Gather around, foodies, as Beezus Kitchen will host you and a few others for a Korean BBQ night on Saturday, March 16. With 70,000 per head, you can enjoy a night filled with fun, laughter, and exciting delicacies involving a 7-course meal, K-BBQ, bottomless soju, wine, and beer.

Secret Garden by Day

If you were looking for an escape this weekend, this might be the release as you will experience peace and tranquillity at the Secret Garden by Day, Lekki, on March 16. The event is by RSVP alone and will feature the appearance of Ige Adubi.

St Patrick’s Dinner Party

Celebrate St Patrick’s Day at a dinner party with several others who share the same sentiment as you on March 16 at Akin Olugbade Street, Victoria Island. St Patrick’s Dinner Party with Dabyna, “Son of Rock”, promises a night of excellence with food, music, drinks and networking with new people.