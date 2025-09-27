Top 5 Podcasts Of The Week 

It’s another weekend and there is an offering of interesting podcasts to listen to while going about your day, and in this article, we discuss our top five.
- I Said What I Said
On this episode, Jola and FK discuss reconnecting with old friends, the value of critique in relationships and the challenge of planning group trips.
- The Honest Bunch
In this episode, the team sat down with HRM Don Sylvester Nweke to discuss the philosophy behind marriage and tradition.
- Is This A Safe Space
On this episode, Osas sat digital creator and influencer Tobe Ugeh to discuss content creation, growth and law school
- #WithChude
Chude sits with Osi Suave on how depression seeps in and Osi goes into a deep dive into how depression saved his life.
- Loose Talk
AOT2, Steve and Osagie discuss the newly signed Nigerian Tax Act 2025, the drama surrounding Pastor Paul Adefarasin and Tiwa Savage’s discussions on Afrobeat.
Leave a reply