Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Dangote Refinery Brought to a Halt as PENGASSAN Shuts Down Operations

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the top five Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

Dangote refinery brought to a halt as PENGASSAN shuts down operations

The Dangote Petroleum Refinery in Lagos was shut down on Sunday after the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) enforced a nationwide strike over the alleged dismissal of more than 800 workers.

PENGASSAN stated that the shutdown, which followed an emergency National Executive Council meeting on Saturday, extends beyond the refinery to other oil facilities nationwide. The union confirmed that the fertiliser plant’s Train Two has been entirely halted, while Train One is running at just 60%, and the diesel plant continues to operate. Crude oil and gas supplies to the refinery have also been cut off.

The dispute stems from claims that workers were sacked for joining the union. In a circular signed by its General Secretary, Lumumba Okugbawa, PENGASSAN described the strike as a response to “anti-labour practices” and vowed operations would not resume until the dismissed staff are reinstated and talks with management begin.

ADC tells Atiku, Babachir, and others to revalidate membership or lose party rights

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has issued a fresh warning to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, former Secretary to the Government of the Federation Babachir Lawal, and other prominent political figures, directing them to regularise their membership or risk being sidelined in party affairs.

Speaking in Yola, Adamawa State, the ADC Chairman, Shehu Yohanna, stated that the party had initiated a nationwide membership registration exercise. He stressed that only those who secure valid membership cards from their respective wards would be recognised as legitimate members of the party.

Yohanna made it clear that without proper registration, no individual would be allowed to take part in decision-making or assume leadership roles within the party’s national structure.

NGE warns politicians to drop the insults and deliver on governance

The Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) has urged political leaders to refrain from personal attacks and name-calling as the country approaches the 2027 general elections. Instead, it called on them to focus on governance and the welfare of Nigerians.

In a communiqué released after its meeting on September 17, 2025, in Jos, Plateau State, and signed by NGE President Eze Anaba and General Secretary Onuoha Ukeh, the Guild described the conduct of many politicians, whether in government or in opposition, as “worrisome.” It warned that careless remarks could inflame tensions, incite violence, and threaten national peace.

The editors reminded elected officials at all levels that their mandate was to deliver good governance, not to prioritise endless talk about future polls. They emphasised that governance should remain centred on addressing citizens’ socio-economic well-being and security, which remain the foundation of the social contract.

Abuja–Kaduna train set for October return as NRC declares midweek for maintenance

Train services on the Abuja–Kaduna route will resume on Wednesday, October 1, following weeks of safety and technical checks, the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has announced. The corporation has also confirmed that every Wednesday has now been set aside for maintenance to ensure the service remains reliable and secure.

In a statement on Sunday, NRC explained that the decision reflects its commitment to restoring passenger confidence after the August 26 incident. The corporation noted that 530 of the 583 passengers involved had been contacted, with 512 refunded, while all 22 injured passengers were visited by its medical team. As part of compensation, every passenger from that journey will enjoy one free ride before December 31, with the injured given an additional weekly ride until year-end.

The timetable shows that trains from Abuja will depart Idu at 8:45 a.m., stop at Kubwa by 9:05 a.m., and arrive at Rigasa, Kaduna, at 12:42 p.m. The return trip from Rigasa is scheduled for 2:30 p.m., with stops at Kubwa (6:02 p.m.) and Idu (6:23 p.m.). The NRC expressed gratitude to passengers for their patience and reiterated its commitment to providing safe, affordable, and customer-friendly services nationwide.

Obi’s future with ADC to be decided after Anambra polls, says Yunusa Tanko

The National President of the Obidient Movement, Yunusa Tanko, has revealed that Peter Obi will only decide on fully joining the African Democratic Congress (ADC) after the November 8 Anambra governorship election.

Tanko was responding to a call by ADC’s National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, urging coalition leaders to resign from their current parties and formally register with the ADC. He clarified that Obi had already been granted a waiver to weigh his options carefully and would not be rushed into leaving his present platform until “the right time.”

According to Tanko, the timing of the decision is deliberate. “We agreed it would be after the Anambra November election. There is no way we could jettison it until that election is over,” he explained, adding that Obi remains focused on ongoing commitments and is currently abroad delivering a paper.