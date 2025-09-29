Weekend Recap: Here’s What You Missed Over The Weekend

The media space in Nigeria was filled with excitement from the performances by Ayra Starr and Rema on a global show, apprehension by fans of contestants on big brother Naija and a positive update in the state of domestic refineries.

Big brother Naija Brought in Housemates Families

Ayra Starr And Rema Perform At Global Citizen

Nigerian Socialite Pretty Mike Buries Father

Dangote Refinery Resumes Petrol Sales In Naira

Big Brother Naija Evicts Three, Enters Last Week Of Show

Big Brother Naija Brought In Housemates Families

During the early hours of Sunday, the show introduced a new twist, by bringing in the parents, and loved ones of the housemates.

While the housemates were not allowed to physically touch their loved ones who were invited in, and there was a twist of them having to have on headphones during the entirety of the visit, it was an emotional moment for all the housemates who had not had contact with their families as far back as July.

Ayra Starr And Rema Perform At Global Citizen

Over the weekend, Mavin artist Ayra Starr performed at the Global citizen festival held in New York and during her set, the singer brought out Rema, who is her label mate and the two performed a few of their hit songs together.

Nigerian Socialite Pretty Mike Buries Father

The socialite who is well known for his elaborate appearances at media events in the country took to his social media to share the news about his father’s burial.

He also announced to his followers that the burial was a sad one for him, while sharing videos of himself close to tears.

Dangote Refinery Resumes Petrol Sales In Naira

Less than 24 hours after the decision to suspend any sales activity in Naira, the Dangote Petroleum Refinery resumed sales after the federal government intervened.

The Federal Government introduced the Naira-for-crude arrangement through the Nigerian petroleum company limited (NNPCL) in order to supply crude oil to domestic refineries. The initiative faced struggles, however after the intervention of The Federal Government, sales have resumed.

Big Brother Naija Evicts Three, Enters Last Week Of Show

During the live eviction show, big brother evicted three housemates, Mide, Zita and Rooboy, which made it 19 housemates who have been evicted from the show.

The show started in July with 29 contestants and is now down to 10 housemates who will make it to the final live shows.