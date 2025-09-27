Weekly Highlights: Here’s What Unfolded This Week

This week has been one filled with mixed news in the Nigerian space, positive and negative news. From the loss of a parent, to pregnancy announcements and strikes from big brother. Here’s a recap of some of the things that happened this week.

Nollywood Actress Mercy Aigbe Loses Mum

Actress Stephanie Coker Announces Pregnancy

Big Brother Naija Star Zita Receives Strike From Big Brother

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan Resumes At The National Assembly

Ex Big Brother Naija Contestant Ocee Mbadiwe Weds Partner

Nollywood Actress Mercy Aigbe Loses Mum

On Tuesday, Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe announced the loss of her mother.

While the actress has not given more details on the circumstances surrounding it, her colleagues in the industry have offered up their condolences and sent her their love.

Actress Stephanie Coker Announces Pregnancy

Earlier in the week, t.v host and actor, Stephanie Coker announced that she is expecting a baby.

The mother of one shared the news via her Instagram page, and has received support and love from her fans.

Big Brother Naija Star Zita Receives Strike From Big Brother

After a fight with Rooboy during the late hours of Thursday, which turned physical and was provoked by Zita, Big Brother made the decision to give the contestant two strikes.

Any more strikes would lead to a disqualification from the reality competition.

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan Resumes At The National Assembly

Six months after her suspension and a tussle between the senator, and other members of the assembly, the Kogi central law maker, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan has resumed back at the senate.

While her first attempt at resumption was rejected by the senate, she has officially resumed her duties.

Ex Big Brother Naija Contestant Ocee Mbadiwe Weds Partner

The reality star tied the knot with his partner, and mother of his daughter at a civil ceremony held in Lagos.

The marriage ceremony was an intimate event with only close family and friends.