Speaker Abbas Appoints 32 Aides, Punch Reporter as Chief Press Secretary; Shettima Unveils President Tinubu’s Plan to Create One Million Digital Jobs | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss

Speaker Abbas Appoints 32 Aides, Punch Reporter as Chief Press Secretary

Tajudeen Abbas, the esteemed Speaker of the House of Representatives, has made a significant decision in selecting Leke Bayeiwu, an accomplished journalist, as his Chief Press Secretary (CPS). This appointment was disclosed by Musa Krishi, the trusted Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to Speaker Abbas, through an official statement issued on Monday.

Prior to assuming this role, Bayeiwu served as the dedicated correspondent for the Punch newspapers, covering the proceedings of the National Assembly, particularly the House of Representatives.

In addition to the appointment of Bayeiwu, Speaker Abbas has also taken a proactive step by appointing a team of 32 aides.

See the list below.

1. JAMIL MUHAMMED – DEP. CHIEF OF STAFF – ADMINISTRATION

2. DUNKWU CHAMBERLAIN – DEP. CHIEF OF STAFF – LEGISLATIVE

3. AHMED SAFANA – SPECIAL ADVISER, SPECIAL DUTIES

4. HAMISU KUBAU – SPECIAL ADVISER, POLITICAL MATTERS

5. SAMUEL AJAYI – SPECIAL ASSISTANT, LEGAL MATTERS

6. OSAZEE OGUNDIJIE – SPECIAL ASSISTANT, LEGISLATIVE MATTERS

7. AMINU RAMALAN – SPECIAL ASSISTANT, FINANCE

8. IBRAHIM GUSAU – SPECIAL ASSISTANT, INTERNATIONAL AND INTERPARLIAMENTARY AFFAIRS

9. LAMIR IBRAHIM – SPECIAL ASSISTANT, YOUTH MATTERS

10. YETUNDE ADENIJI – SPECIAL ASSISTANT, WOMEN AFFAIRS

11. RAPHAEL IGBOKWE – SPECIAL ASSISTANT, INTERGOVERNMENTAL AFFAIRS

12. ZAKARI ALIYU – PRINCIPAL PRIVATE SECRETARY

13. LEKE BAYEIWU – CHIEF PRESS SECRETARY

14. NURA ADAMU – SPECIAL ASSISTANT, BROADCAST MEDIA

15. AHMED MUSA – SPECIAL ASSISTANT, PRINT MEDIA

16. OLABAMIJI JOWOSIMI – SPECIAL ASSISTANT, NEW MEDIA

17. ALIYU WAZIRI – SPECIAL ASSISTANT, EXECUTIVE RELATIONS AND JOB CREATION

18. MOHAMMED SALAME – SPECIAL ASSISTANT ICT

19. FRIDAY ITULAH – SPECIAL ASSISTANT, POLITICAL MATTERS (SOUTH-SOUTH)

20. GODFREY GAIYA – SPECIAL ASSISTANT, POLITICAL MATTERS(NORTH WEST)

21. HANMATION TERSOO – SPECIAL ASSISTANT, POLITICAL MATTERS (NORTH-CENTRAL)

22. ZAKARI GALADIMA – SPECIAL ASSISTANT, POLITICAL MATTERS (NORTH-EAST)

23. ABDULSALAM BABAKAYODE – SPECIAL ASSISTANT, POLITICAL MATTERS (SOUTH-WEST)

24. OKWUDILI CHRISTOPHER EZENWANKWO – SPECIAL ASSISTANT, POLITICAL MATTERS (SOUTH-EAST)

25. ABDULLAHI ABDULKADIR – SPECIAL ASSISTANT, SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT GOALS

26. LAWAL ALIYU – SENIOR LEGISLATIVE AIDE – NEW MEDIA 1

27. MARY ONYEJIMBE – SENIOR LEGISLATIVE AIDE

28. NURA MUSTAPHA – SENIOR LEGISLATIVE AIDE

29. YAHAYA AMINU PATE – SENIOR LEGISLATIVE AIDE – (PERSONAL ASSISTANT)

30. AUWAL USMAN KOMBANI – SENIOR LEGISLATIVE AIDE (NEW MEDIA II)

31. VICTOR NGUN – SENIOR LEGISLATIVE AIDE, VISUAL COMMUNICATION

32. ANDREW FABIAN – SENIOR LEGISLATIVE AIDE (PHOTOGRAPHY)

33. DAVID ADEBAYO DOLAPO – SENIOR LEGISLATIVE AIDE (OFFICIAL VIDEOGRAPHER).

On June 15, Abbas appointed Krishi as his media adviser and Jerry Uhuo as special adviser on policy and strategy.

Shettima Unveils President Tinubu’s Plan to Create One Million Digital Jobs

Vice President Kashim Shettima revealed on Monday that the administration led by President Bola Tinubu has set a target to generate one million jobs in the digital sector. Shettima made this announcement while receiving a delegation from the Republic of Korea, led by Special Envoy to the President, H.E. Jang Sungmin, at the Presidential Villa.

Acknowledging that 75% of Nigerians are below the age of 35, Shettima sought the partnership and support of the Korean delegation in providing digital skills training for the country’s young population. He highlighted the immense potential in the digital sector, referring to India’s earnings of $120 billion from global outsourcing last year. Shettima emphasized Nigeria’s need for the necessary skills and technology to harness similar opportunities.

During the meeting, Vice President Shettima also reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to strengthening relations with the Republic of Korea, particularly in the areas of trade, technology transfer, and global peacekeeping efforts. He expressed Nigeria’s willingness to learn from Korea’s success stories in manufacturing and agriculture and acknowledged the long-standing bilateral relationship based on mutual trust and cooperation.

In response, the Special Envoy of the President of the Republic of Korea, Mr. Jang Sungmin, extended congratulations to Nigeria on the successful inauguration of the new government. He also extended a special invitation from President Yoon Suk Yeol to President Bola Tinubu, urging him to attend the forthcoming Africa-Korea Summit in South Korea.

Vice President Shettima assured the Korean delegation that President Tinubu would honor the invitation, emphasizing Nigeria’s commitment to supporting Korean businesses operating in the country. He pledged the government’s commitment to creating a favorable business environment for Korean and other foreign investors in Nigeria.

Ribadu Takes Office as Nigeria’s National Security Adviser

Retired Assistant Inspector General of Police, Nuhu Ribadu, has assumed the role of Nigeria’s National Security Adviser (NSA), succeeding Maj-Gen Babagana Monguno (retd). In a formal event held in Abuja on Monday, Ribadu pledged to meet the expectations of Nigerians and ensure the country’s security by addressing terrorism, banditry, kidnapping, and other forms of insecurity.

Ribadu expressed his determination to stabilize and secure Nigeria, emphasizing the need to restore peace and uphold the rule of law.

He stated, “Securing the nation is a continuous process. We will look at what has been done and build on it. We will count on your support in the course of discharging our responsibilities. Mr. President has a huge commitment to securing every inch of our country. We will work with all stakeholders to deliver on this vision. This enormous task of securing our country is that of all Nigerians, and all friends of Nigeria.”

The appointment of Ribadu as NSA came as part of a significant shake-up in Nigeria’s security architecture, resulting in changes to the leadership of various security agencies. Maj-Gen C.G Musa now serves as the Chief of Defence Staff, Maj-Gen T.A Lagbaja as the Chief of Army Staff, Rear Admiral E.A Ogalla as the Chief of Naval Staff, and AVM H.B Abubakar as the Chief of Air Staff. Additionally, IGP Kayode Egbetokun has assumed the position of Acting Inspector-General of Police, and Maj-Gen EPA Undiandeye is now the Chief of Defense Intelligence. Adeniyi Adewale has taken over as the Acting Comptroller General of Customs, replacing Hameed Ali.

Born on November 21, 1960, in Adamawa State, Ribadu gained prominence as the pioneer Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), serving from 2003 to 2007. He holds a Bachelor of Laws Degree from Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) in Zaria, Kaduna State, and a Master of Laws Degree from the same university. Ribadu’s tenure as EFCC chief was marked by notable achievements, including the prosecution and conviction of his superior, the then Inspector-General of Police, Tafa Balogun.

Tinubu Administration Inherits Uncompleted Road Projects Worth N979bn from Buhari Government

According to an analysis of the 2023 budget and the national monitoring and evaluation platform, EYEMARK, President Bola Tinubu’s administration has inherited 38 uncompleted road projects with a total value of N979bn from the previous Muhammadu Buhari government.

Despite assurances from the former President to complete these projects before the end of his tenure, several crucial road networks were left unfinished due to financial constraints and other challenges.

One of the significant projects left incomplete is the expansion of the Abuja-Keffi dual carriageway and the dualization of the Keffi-Akwanga-Lafia-Makurdi road in Nasarawa State.

Among the other unfinished projects are Benue State Phase 1, Lafia bypass, and 9th mile (Enugu)-Otukpo-Makurdi Road in Enugu and Benue States Phase II, which is estimated to cost approximately N32.5bn.

The list also includes the rehabilitation of the Ikorodu-Shagamu Road and the access road to Mosimi in Lagos State, with a budget of N100m, as well as the development of Federal Capital Territory Highway 105 (Kuje Road) valued at N54.95bn.

Furthermore, the dualization of Akure-Ado Ekiti Road in Ondo/Ekiti states is projected to cost N90bn.

Other uncompleted road projects consist of the dualization of Obajana Junction to Benin Phase 2, the construction of Bichi township roads, Dawakin Tofa-Gwarzo-Dayi Road in Kano, Abuja-Keffi Expressway, Keffi-Akwanga-Lafia-Makurdi federal roads, Chanchangi bridge, dualization of the Jattu-Fugar-Agenebode road, reconstruction of Irekpa-Fugar-Agenebode road, Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, Bidda-Sacci-Nupeko road, and the Nupeko/Patigi bridge.

The Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, which is currently being handled by Julius Berger Nigeria Plc and RCC, has reached 85% completion but has caused significant hardship for motorists and commuters due to prolonged construction.

Additionally, N400m has been allocated for the construction of the Bidda-Sacci-Nupeko road and the Nupeko/Patigi bridge, which will connect Nupeko and Patigi in Niger/Kwara States.

Kano State Governor Orders Salary Stoppage for 10,800 Workers Employed by Ganduje

Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, has directed the State’s Accountant General to suspend the salaries of 10,800 workers who were employed by his predecessor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

The current administration had accused Ganduje of engaging in illegal employment practices by hiring over 10,000 workers as his tenure was coming to an end.

Addressing journalists in Kano, the Accountant General, Abdulkadir Abdusalam, confirmed the governor’s instruction to remove the affected workers from the state’s payroll.

Abdusalam further revealed that an investigation would be conducted to ascertain the legitimacy of their appointments and the procedures followed, with the aim of eliminating those who were unlawfully recruited.

Regarding local government workers, the Accountant General stated that those who were converted to state workers by the previous administration would continue to receive their salaries. However, their continued employment would be based on the respective local government levels, and they were advised to continue working in their newly assigned state’s Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) until the investigation concludes.