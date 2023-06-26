FG Declares Wednesday and Thursday Public Holidays to Mark the Celebration of Eid-El-Kabir

The Federal Government of Nigeria has officially declared Wednesday, June 28th, and Thursday, June 29th, 2023 as public holidays to mark the celebration of Eid-El-Kabir. This announcement was made by Oluwatoyin Akinlade, a Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Interior.

In a statement released by the ministry, it expressed warm felicitations to the Muslim Ummah both within the country and in the diaspora. The government urged Muslims and all Nigerians to embrace the spirit of sacrifice for the advancement and development of their communities and the nation as a whole.

The statement further emphasized the government’s hope that the prayers and sacrifices observed during this significant occasion would contribute to the restoration of much-needed peace and unity in Nigeria. It conveyed the optimistic belief that the essence of Eid-El-Kabir, along with the accompanying prayers and acts of devotion, would bring about progress and harmony throughout the nation.

As the Eid-El-Kabir celebration approaches, the declaration of these public holidays allows individuals to partake in religious observances, spend time with loved ones, and reflect on the significance of this important occasion in Islam.

