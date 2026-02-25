Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Medical Tourism Rises as Nigerians Spend $549.29m in Nine Months

The Weekend Watchlist | These Are Films/Series To Watch This Weekend

Nkem Owoh Stars in Eastern-centric film “UNO: The F in Family”, Set For Release On May 17

Medical tourism surge rises as Nigerians spend $549.29m in nine months

FG takes Ozekhome and associates to court over an alleged forged passport and London property

Shettima says Naira could hit ₦1,000 soon as reforms are showing early gains

Peter Obi and ADC leaders narrowly escape alleged assassination in Edo

Nigeria backs Ukraine as UN votes for ceasefire and lasting peace

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the top five Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

Nigerians spent $549.29m on overseas medical trips in the first nine months of 2025, up 17.96 percent from the same period in 2024, according to Central Bank of Nigeria data. Experts criticised the government, saying weak hospitals and poor equipment continue to push patients abroad.

The regulator records foreign exchange given for treatment, but does not track spending. Costs rose steadily, showing strong demand for specialised care unavailable locally.

Writer Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie recently alleged negligence after her son’s death. Health minister Muhammad Pate earlier promised reforms, but experts say progress has been slow and that trust in local healthcare remains low for many.

Nigeria’s government has filed 12 counts of charge against Mike Ozekhome and Ponfa Useni at the FCT High Court, Abuja. Prosecutors allege conspiracy, forgery, impersonation, and unlawful control of a London property.

The Federal Ministry of Justice claimed that the defendants forged a Nigerian passport to support their claim to ownership of a house in London. Authorities said the passport was falsely issued in the name of Tali Shani through the Nigerian Immigration Service.

The late former minister Jeremiah Useni was listed as a co-conspirator. Prosecutors said the passport was issued in 2020 and later used to press the property claim unlawfully between 2023 and 2025.

Kashim Shettima said the naira could strengthen to ₦1,000 per dollar within weeks, but the Central Bank of Nigeria’s intervention helped stabilise the market. He said the action prevented sudden changes and protected economic balance.

He added that government reforms are easing inflation and improving investor confidence. Shettima noted that Nigeria attracted five of Africa’s seven major investment deals last year, showing renewed economic strength and promise.

Business leaders share similar optimism. Femi Otedola and Aliko Dangote both predicted the naira will strengthen as domestic refining and economic reforms continue to improve conditions.

Peter Obi and senior figures of the African Democratic Congress were reportedly attacked by suspected thugs in Benin, Edo State. The incident happened after the formal reception of Olumide Akpata into the party, according to Obidient Movement coordinator Yunusa Tanko.

Gunmen allegedly followed the group to the residence of John Odigie-Oyegun and opened fire, damaging vehicles and shooting at the gate. No casualties were reported, but photos showed shattered windshields and bullet marks.

ADC condemned the attack, calling it a threat to democracy. Party spokesman Bolaji Abdullahi described the incident as disturbing and urged authorities to ensure safety and accountability.

Nigeria joined 106 nations at the United Nations General Assembly in supporting Ukraine on the fourth anniversary of Russia’s invasion. The emergency session passed a resolution calling for lasting peace, with 107 votes in favour, 12 against, and 51 abstentions, including the United States.

The resolution urged an immediate ceasefire, exchange of prisoners, and return of displaced civilians. It reaffirmed Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity within internationally recognised borders.

UN chief António Guterres called for urgent diplomacy to end the war. Ukraine accused Russia of serious violations, while Moscow defended its actions and insisted any peace deal must reflect current territorial realities.