Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Tinubu Promises State Police and Declares Nigeria’s Economy is Recovering

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the top five Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

Bola Tinubu has promised that state police will be created to tackle insecurity across Nigeria. Speaking during a Ramadan iftar in Abuja, he assured leaders that the plan will not be delayed and remains a key priority.

He also expressed confidence in the country’s economic recovery, saying Nigeria has moved past uncertainty. According to him, recent improvements show the economy is stabilising and heading in a positive direction.

Tinubu urged Abba Yusuf to remain calm amid tensions following his move to the All Progressives Congress after leaving New Nigeria People’s Party and distancing himself from Rabiu Kwankwaso.

US lawmakers submit report on alleged Christian persecution in Nigeria

A report on the alleged persecution of Christians in Nigeria has been delivered to the White House by committees of the United States House of Representatives. The review was ordered after Donald Trump redesignated Nigeria as a Country of Particular Concern.

Riley Moore led the inquiry alongside Tom Cole. The team visited displacement camps in Benue and met officials including Nuhu Ribadu.

Moore said the findings provide a clearer view of security threats and urged Nigeria to strengthen ties with the United States.

Fire chaos at Lagos Airport leaves passengers stranded as flights are diverted

Flight operations were disrupted after a fire broke out at the old terminal of Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos on Monday. The blaze forced flight diversions, stranded travellers, and created major delays for airlines and airport users.

At least six people were hospitalised as flames damaged equipment and airline property. Firefighters battled thick smoke for hours, while ambulances evacuated injured victims. About 12 staff trapped in the control tower were later rescued.

The affected terminal, already marked for renovation, saw landing and take-off operations halted. Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria said containing the fire and investigating the cause remain top priorities.

Malami’s ₦212bn money laundering case gets new judge and a set hearing date

Chief Judge John Tsoho has reassigned the money laundering cases filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission against former attorney-general Abubakar Malami. Justice Joyce Abdulmalik will now handle the matter and fixed February 27 for proceedings, after Justice Obiora Egwuatu withdrew for personal reasons.

The anti-corruption agency is prosecuting Malami on 16 counts of alleged money laundering. Investigators said they traced properties worth ₦212 billion to him, including hotels, schools, land and other assets in Kebbi, Kano and Abuja.

Malami was charged alongside his wife and son over alleged laundering of ₦8.7 billion. All defendants pleaded not guilty, setting the stage for trial before the new judge.

Judge orders ICE to free Nigerian after calling detention unlawful

A Minnesota court ordered Immigration and Customs Enforcement to release Nigerian immigrant Michael Egbele, ruling his detention unlawful. Judge John M. Gerrard said authorities lacked legal grounds and must free him.

He entered the US in 2003 and was arrested for an offence in 2012. Though ordered deported, he was released under supervision and lived until Immigration and Customs Enforcement detained him in 2026.

The court rejected claims by President Donald Trump’s administration that detention was lawful, noting no breach of supervision terms. The judge said authorities could not revive a 15 year deportation order without notice or due process.