Events Happening In Lagos This Week (February 25th-March 1st)

Top 5 Stories Of The Day | NBA Speaks Out as Senate Panel Imposes Six Months Suspension to Senator Natasha

This week in Lagos is filled with events for a diverse audience, from raves and club nights to Italian nights and even sport-themed events; there is something for every demographic.

La Noche Latina

Happening on the 25th of February, this event features a night of great Latin food, reggaeton, and social dancing.

Groovy Italian Night

Hosted by Praia, this Italian-themed event takes place on the 26th of February and is perfect for lovers of good food and Italian culture.

South Social

Happening on Friday, the 27th of February, this event is perfect for lovers of the Afro house and Afrobeats scene.

Group Therapy

Perfect for ravers, Group Therapy is back with its first edition of the year on the 27th of February.

Padel Club

This Padel event is perfect for competitive spirits looking for more opportunities to showcase their skills. It is happening on the 28th of February.

Love In Lagos Vol. 2

Perfect for lovers of R&B music, this R&B-themed party is happening on the 28th of February and is the perfect way to close out the month.

Legend And Vibes

Hosted by Bature Brewery, this event promises a night of live performances, DJ sets, and much more. It is happening on the 28th of February.

No Love in Lagos

Happening on the 28th of February, this event features good music, a Mavin pop-up, and a perfect opportunity to mingle and meet new people.

Love, Heartbreaks & Highnotes

This event promises a night of games, karaoke, and a fun after-party. It is happening on the 28th of February.

People of Poetry

Happening on the 1st of March, this is the perfect event for lovers of literature, poetry, and live performances.