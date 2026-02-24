Events Happening In Lagos This Week (February 25th-March 1st)

This week in Lagos is filled with events for a diverse audience, from raves and club nights to Italian nights and even sport-themed events; there is something for every demographic.
- La Noche Latina
Happening on the 25th of February, this event features a night of great Latin food, reggaeton, and social dancing.
- Groovy Italian Night
Hosted by Praia, this Italian-themed event takes place on the 26th of February and is perfect for lovers of good food and Italian culture.
- South Social
Happening on Friday, the 27th of February, this event is perfect for lovers of the Afro house and Afrobeats scene.
- Group Therapy
Perfect for ravers, Group Therapy is back with its first edition of the year on the 27th of February.
- Padel Club
This Padel event is perfect for competitive spirits looking for more opportunities to showcase their skills. It is happening on the 28th of February.
- Love In Lagos Vol. 2
Perfect for lovers of R&B music, this R&B-themed party is happening on the 28th of February and is the perfect way to close out the month.
- Legend And Vibes
Hosted by Bature Brewery, this event promises a night of live performances, DJ sets, and much more. It is happening on the 28th of February.
- No Love in Lagos
Happening on the 28th of February, this event features good music, a Mavin pop-up, and a perfect opportunity to mingle and meet new people.
- Love, Heartbreaks & Highnotes
This event promises a night of games, karaoke, and a fun after-party. It is happening on the 28th of February.
- People of Poetry
Happening on the 1st of March, this is the perfect event for lovers of literature, poetry, and live performances.