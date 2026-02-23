Top 5 Stories Of The Day | New Electoral Law Introduces Jail Term for Officials Who Hide Election Records

Davido, Burna, Wizkid and Tems all Nominated for the 56th NAACP Image Awards

Classic vs New Nollywood Thriller Films To Binge Watch This Weekend

New electoral law introduces jail term for officials who hide election records

India deports over 2,300 Nigerians as the US adds more to removal list

Atiku blames low FCT voter turnout on political intimidation

Nigeria wins $6.2m legal battle over E-procurement deal

Dangote Refinery and NNPC forge powerful new alliance

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the top five Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

New electoral law introduces jail term for officials who hide election records

Nigeria’s National Assembly has introduced major reforms in the Electoral Act, 2026, including a two-year prison term for any Resident Electoral Commissioner who refuses to release key election documents. Lawmakers said the changes aim to strengthen transparency.

Senate Leader Opeyemi Bamidele said the law also establishes a special fund to ensure the Independent National Electoral Commission’s financial independence and mandates the use of modern voter accreditation technology.

However, opposition parties criticised the amendments, claiming they favour the All Progressives Congress. President Bola Tinubu and supporters defended the reforms, saying they will improve electoral credibility before the 2027 general elections.

India deports over 2,300 Nigerians as the US adds more to removal list

Authorities in India deported at least 2,356 Nigerians between 2019 and 2024, with removals rising sharply in the 2023 to 2024 fiscal year. Data from official reports show Nigerians accounted for 63 percent of deportations handled by registration offices in major cities.

The figure places Nigeria ahead of Bangladesh and Uganda in total removals. Deportations were carried out across cities including New Delhi, Mumbai, and others.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security added 19 more Nigerians to its criminal deportation list, bringing the total to 113. Those listed were convicted of offences including fraud, assault, and drug related crimes before removal proceedings.

Atiku blames low FCT voter turnout on political intimidation

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar says the poor turnout in the Federal Capital Territory council elections shows Nigerians are losing faith in democracy. He blamed what he called intolerance, intimidation, and pressure on opposition voices under the current administration.

He warned that shrinking political space could weaken public trust and damage Nigeria’s democratic progress. According to him, democracy loses meaning when citizens no longer believe their votes count.

Abubakar urged opposition parties to unite and defend democratic values. He cautioned that failure to act could allow fear and political control to replace freedom and open competition.

Nigeria wins $6.2m legal battle over E-procurement deal

An arbitration tribunal has ruled in favour of Nigeria in a contract dispute with European Dynamics UK Ltd over a national e procurement system. The company had filed claims against the Bureau of Public Procurement seeking millions in payments and damages.

Sole arbitrator Funmi Roberts dismissed the claims entirely, saving Nigeria about 6.2 million dollars. The ruling is final and cannot be appealed.

The project, backed by the World Bank, aimed to improve transparency and efficiency in federal procurement. Nigeria’s legal team successfully defended its contractual position during the Abuja arbitration proceedings this year, protecting public funds and government interests.

Dangote Refinery and NNPC forge powerful new alliance

A renewed partnership between Dangote Petroleum Refinery and the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited seeks to boost Nigeria’s security. Sides met in Lagos and agreed to improve efficiency and growth.

Aliko Dangote said cooperation will support expansion and reduce reliance on exports. He noted NNPC holds a 7.25 percent stake and plans include expanding petrochemical production to increase economic value.

Bashir Bayo Ojulari praised the refinery’s strong performance, saying collaboration will replace past tensions. Dangote Group and NNPC plan a joint framework to strengthen energy supply and industrial progress future.