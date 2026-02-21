Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Lagos Introduces New Tax on Betting and Gaming Winnings

Lagos introduces new tax on betting and gaming winnings

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the top five Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

Lagos introduces new tax on betting and gaming winnings

A 5% withholding tax will now be applied to gaming winnings in Lagos State, deducted directly before players receive their payouts. The directive was announced by Are Bashir, head of the Lagos State Lotteries and Gaming Authority.

Licensed gaming operators must comply immediately, ensuring the tax is taken from players’ net winnings and paid to the Lagos State Internal Revenue Service, the official tax body responsible for collection.

Officials said the policy aims to improve tax compliance, transparency, and accountability in the rapidly expanding gaming sector, while strengthening revenue generation and regulatory oversight within Lagos State.

El-Rufai faces cybercrime charges as DSS moves to court

Nigeria’s secret police will arraign former Kaduna governor Nasir El-Rufai on February 25 at the Federal High Court in Abuja over alleged cybercrime and national security violations. The case was assigned to Justice Joyce Abdulmalik after filing by the Department of State Services.

Authorities accused El-Rufai of illegally intercepting phone communications linked to National Security Adviser Nuhu Ribadu. The DSS said he admitted this during a television interview.

Prosecutors claim the act breached the Cybercrimes Amendment Act 2024 and communications laws. He also allegedly failed to report another person involved, an offence that could attract criminal penalties.

Nigerians lead Grenadian citizenship applications in late 2025

Applicants from Nigeria topped the list for citizenship requests to Grenada in the final quarter of 2025, according to the Investment Migration Agency. Nigerians accounted for 16 percent of submissions, ahead of China and Iraq.

In Q4 alone, Grenada received 128 applications and approved 154 cases, granting citizenship to 99 new individuals. Year-to-date approvals reached 1,124.

Grenada offers citizenship through investment, including real estate or contributions to its national fund. Passport holders enjoy visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to over 140 destinations, including the United Kingdom and the Schengen area of Europe.

₦300bn USSD debt finally cleared as banks and telcos end dispute

A major dispute between banks and telecom operators in Nigeria has ended after nearly ₦300 billion in unpaid USSD fees was settled in full. The Association of Licensed Telecommunications Operators of Nigeria confirmed the resolution following talks with regulators.

Chairman Gbenga Adebayo said the debt had built up over four years and threatened the stability of digital banking services. He praised the Nigerian Communications Commission for helping resolve the crisis.

The system has now moved to direct customer billing. Telecom operators had earlier warned they could stop USSD services due to mounting unpaid charges.

Trump administration moves to block work permits for asylum seekers

The Trump administration plans to tighten asylum rules to discourage what it calls fraudulent claims used to obtain work permits. The Department of Homeland Security said it has published a proposed rule to address the issue.

Officials noted that the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services currently faces more than 1.4 million pending asylum cases, creating heavy pressure on the system.

Under the proposal, asylum applicants would face stricter vetting and fewer incentives to work while claims are processed. DHS said the aim is to reduce backlogs and focus on people genuinely seeking protection from danger.