Weekly Highlights: Here’s What You Missed Over The Week 

The Nigeria media place has a diverse range of news over the week, from political appointments, to marital announcements and run in with the Nigerian police force.

Mercy Johnson Receives Appointment As SA On Public Engagement

The Governor of Edo State has appointed Mercy Johnson as the special adviser on public engagement and advocacy.

The Secretary to the Governor revealed that the actress was chosen for the position due to her long standing influence in Nollywood and her commitment to humanitarian and advocacy initiatives through her foundation.

In a statement released by the governor’s office, Mercy Jackson’s roles which involve using her wide reach and communication skills to improve interaction between the government and the people were highlighted.

Rosy Meurer Clarifies Rumors Surrounding Her Marriage

Nollywood actress Rosy Meurer who is married to Olakunle Churchill, who is also Tonto Dikeh’s ex-husband and the father of her child has come out to clear up rumors of the collapse of her marriage.

The rumors on the status of the marriage between the two began to spread after Olakunle Churchill publicly reunited with his estranged ex-wife and son who he had not had contact with due to a public social media battle between him and Tonto Dikeh.

Rosy Meurer in a series of posts clarified that she did not unfollow her husband, nor were they having issues over his reconciliation with his son. Rosy also went ahead to clear up the rumors surrounding the beginning of her relationship with Churchill, which notably happened amidst his dispute with Tonto Dikeh herself.

Actress And Content Creator Papaya Ex Cries Out Over Abuse From NPF

In a live shared on her Instagram, Papaya Ex documented her run in with the Nigerian police force which led to an assault on her person.

The actress who reportedly was on her way home when she was accosted by the police shared to her Instagram that she was hit with a firearm, and allegedly assaulted by the officers, with her phone taken from her.

While the Nigerian police force is yet to make a statement on the incident, the pictures and videos were shared by Papaya to her fans and supporters on Instagram.

Director Femi Dapson Ties Legal Knot With Fiancee

Music Director Femi Dapson has tied the knot with his fiance, Host and digital creator Simi Sanya.

The couple who have gone viral several times on social media platforms like X (Formerly Twitter) and Instagram due to their relationship became legally married over the week.

The couple shared their marital status and videos from their civil ceremony to their fans and supporters.

Singer Beautiful Nubia Accuses Legendary Artist Yinka Ayefele Of Copyright Violations

Yinka Ayefele has been accused of violating the copyright of another Nigerian singer, Beautiful Nubia.

Beautiful Nubia took to X (Formerly Twitter) to share his thoughts on the action by calling out Ayefele. Although there has been no response from Ayefele or his team, the call out has gone viral with many speculating on the truth behind the call out and allegation.