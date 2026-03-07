Weekly Highlights: Here’s What You Missed Over The Week 

Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Ramadan and Lent Begin as Christians and Muslims Enter Season of Fasting

This week has been filled with rumors and speculations in the media, pregnancy announcements and burial and births day celebrations.

Ex-Reality Star BamBam Sheds Husband’s Name Amidst Speculations Of A Separation

BamBam, who met her husband Teddy A on the Big Brother reality show, has reportedly removed her husband’s name and is now using her given name, amidst speculations of a separation.

The duo who have been together since they fell in love in the Big Brother Naija house have been courting rumors of a divorce since December 2025 with fans speculating that they were no longer together and they posted separate Christmas pictures without the other showing. Neither of them have responded to any of the rumors surrounding their marriage.

Saidi Balogun Makes Appearance At Ex-Wife Faithia William’s Mother’s Wake-Keep

Saidi Balogun who was formerly married to Faithia Williams was seen at the actress’s mother’s wake-keep, amongst other family members.

Faithia, who lost her mother on the day she was celebrating her birthday in February, has been surrounded by support and love from her family and colleagues. The ex-couple have had fans shocked since they began interacting and exchanging warm birthday wishes on social media, celebrating their shared special day in February, after over a decade of separation.

Popular Businesswoman Jennysglow Announces Pregnancy

The founder of the well-known beauty brand “Jennysglow” Nigeria has announced her pregnancy. The influencer and business owner shared pictures of her baby bump to Instagram and surprised her fans and well wishers. The announcement received well wishes and positive responses from her fans and colleagues.

Ayra Starr, Mavo Release First Singles Of The Year

Ayra Starr has crowned her musical run from “Hot Body” and “Who’s dat girl” with a new release titled “Where Do We Go.” The singer released the track to streaming sites on Friday, making it her first single of the year. The song follows the singer’s exploration of the complexities of a confusing relationship, one where love exists but the future of the relationship remains uncertain.

Mavo also released his first single of the year titled “Mofe,” the track which dropped on streaming sites on Friday has dance vibes and explores themes on love and dating.

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo Celebrates 89th Birthday

The former president celebrated his 89th birthday on the 5th of March, in Abeokuta, Ogun State and was surrounded by leaders and celebrities from around the country.

Singer Charly Boy also took to instagram to share that he gifted the former president a big box of presents, which he presented at the birthday celebration. Obasanjo was also recently seen at the premiere of Omotola Jalada-Ekeinde’s film “Mother’s Love,” which paints a picture of how much he interacts with the entertainment industry in Nigeria.