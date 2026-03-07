theme-sticky-logo-alt
theme-logo-alt
March 7, 2026

Top 5 Podcasts To Check Out This Weekend 

by YNaija
Missing
Weekend Watchlist
Nollywood Movies And Series Coming Out This January 2026

It’s another weekend and there is an offering of interesting podcasts to listen to while going about your day, and in this article, we discuss our top five.

  1. The Honest Bunch

On this episode of the podcast, the hosts sit with two of Nigeria’s biggest streamers as they open up about their journeys into streaming and becoming Internet personalities. 

  1. So Nigerian

Dami and Eros are joined by sexual and reproductive health educator and digital creator, Oye Pearl as they discuss consent, and the intricacies behind it. 

  1. I Said What I Said 

On this episode of the podcast, Jola and FK were joined by Dami and Eunice, two women who work as waitresses as they discussed the work culture and the behind the scenes activities of waitresses working at a popular club in Lagos. 

  1. Submarine And A Roach 

This episode of the podcast features conversations on the BAFTAs, the situation in the Middle East, Nepo babies in their 50s and Al.

  1. Afrobeats: With An S 

On this episode, the hosts review music out of Nigeria in the past two weeks, including music from Lil Kesh and Mavo.

The Media Blog
, , , ,
YNaija
View All Posts by Author
Weekly Highlights: Here’s What You Missed Over The Week
Previous Post
You May Also Like
Top 5 Podcasts To Check Out This Weekend 
Top 5 Nigerian Podcasts You Should Check Out This Weekend 
Top 5 Nigerian Podcasts You Should Check Out This Weekend 
0 Comment

Leave a Reply

Recent Posts

Top 5 Podcasts To Check Out This Weekend...
Weekly Highlights: Here’s What You Mis...
Adebola Williams is who he says he is
Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Iran Fires Back at Israel Envoy Over Terrorism Funding in Nigeria
Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Iran Fires Ba...
Omah Lay Sets April 3 Release Date for Sophomore Album Clarity of Mind
Omah Lay Sets April 3 Release Date for S...
events happening this weekend
Events Happening In Lagos This Weekend (...

Recent Comments

15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 arrow 0 4000 1 0 horizontal https://ynaija.com 300 0 1