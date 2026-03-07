Top 5 Podcasts To Check Out This Weekend...

It’s another weekend and there is an offering of interesting podcasts to listen to while going about your day, and in this article, we discuss our top five.

The Honest Bunch

On this episode of the podcast, the hosts sit with two of Nigeria’s biggest streamers as they open up about their journeys into streaming and becoming Internet personalities.

So Nigerian

Dami and Eros are joined by sexual and reproductive health educator and digital creator, Oye Pearl as they discuss consent, and the intricacies behind it.

I Said What I Said

On this episode of the podcast, Jola and FK were joined by Dami and Eunice, two women who work as waitresses as they discussed the work culture and the behind the scenes activities of waitresses working at a popular club in Lagos.

Submarine And A Roach

This episode of the podcast features conversations on the BAFTAs, the situation in the Middle East, Nepo babies in their 50s and Al.

Afrobeats: With An S

On this episode, the hosts review music out of Nigeria in the past two weeks, including music from Lil Kesh and Mavo.