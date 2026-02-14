Top 5 Nigerian Podcasts You Should Check Out This Weekend 

It’s another weekend and there is an offering of interesting podcasts to listen to while going about your day, and in this article, we discuss our top five.

I Said What I Said

On this episode, their first of the year, Jola and FK discuss new year resolutions, their fun holidays and the need for more whimsy in their lives.

They also dive into dating culture, cheating in a relationship and navigating jealousy.

So Nigerian

On this episode, Dami and Eros are joined by the host of “Is This A Safe Space” Osas and get into conversation on how Nigeria limits romance, the unspoken rules on romance and dating, and how cheating affects relationships.

234 Essential

On this episode of the podcast, AOT2 and Ugochi discuss the Lagos marathon, the excitement around the Valentine season and the inflation of rent in Lagos.

Afrobeats: With An S

In this episode, Bola and Deji do a deep dive on new music released over the week, and a strong review on Rolling Stone’s feature on Wizkid and Asake.

#WithChude

In this episode, Chude sits with Eyiyemi Olivia as she gets honest on the reason she stepped back from the media as opposed to the belief that her husband stopped her.