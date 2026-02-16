Top 5 Stories Of The Day | National Assembly Reconvenes Early to Move Election Date to Feb 13

Vive Africa opens nominations for second edition of Face of Education Africa

National Assembly reconvenes early to move election date to Feb 13

Former INEC officials push lawmakers to protect votes with real-time upload

US Embassy and Consulate in Nigeria shut doors for Presidents’ Day holiday

Gunmen storm Kwara Community again as residents flee in panic

Female suspect arrested over killing of Nigerian driver in South Africa

Lawmakers will return to plenary earlier than planned, as the National Assembly announced a Tuesday, February 17, 2026, resumption. The decision has raised expectations that the 2027 presidential election date could be reviewed during the session.

In a notice, Kamoru Ogunlana directed senators and representatives to attend the sitting at 11 am. He said important national matters would be discussed and urged members to adjust their schedules accordingly.

Sources indicate the session may consider moving the presidential election from February 20 to February 13, 2027, though no official confirmation has been provided.

Former INEC officials push lawmakers to protect votes with real-time upload

Pressure is mounting on lawmakers to enforce real-time transmission of election results, as former officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) warn that it is vital for credible polls. The debate comes as the National Assembly reviews key electoral reforms ahead of the 2027 elections.

Mike Igini said lawmakers must learn from past elections in which manual collation allegedly allowed changes to results. He warned that weak safeguards could harm both democracy and politicians’ own chances.

He urged mandatory upload of polling unit results to the INEC Result Viewing Portal, saying it would improve transparency, prevent tampering, and ensure voters’ choices are accurately reflected.

US Embassy and Consulate in Nigeria shut doors for Presidents’ Day holiday

Operations at the United States embassy in Abuja and the US consulate general in Lagos will pause on Monday, February 16, to mark Presidents’ Day. The US mission announced that services will resume afterward.

The holiday, observed on the third Monday in February, provides Americans with a long weekend. Government offices, banks, schools, and many businesses close across the country.

It was first created to honour George Washington. Since 1971, it has recognised all US presidents and their contributions to national growth and global influence.

Gunmen storm Kwara Community again as residents flee in panic

Fear spread across Share in Ifelodun LGA, Kwara State, after suspected terrorists attacked the town on Sunday night, firing repeatedly and forcing residents to run for safety. Witnesses said the attackers entered around 8 pm and targeted specific individuals, throwing the area into confusion and fear.

Residents said that people hid or fled as gunshots echoed for nearly an hour. Many feared kidnappings, though details remained unclear at the time.

An aide to Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq said security forces fought back and repelled the attackers. No deaths or abductions were officially confirmed.

Female suspect arrested over killing of Nigerian driver in South Africa

Police in South Africa have arrested a woman linked to the killing of 22-year-old Nigerian e-hailing driver and student Isaac Satlat. The South African Police Service said the suspect will appear in court on Monday to face murder and carjacking charges. Officers said the victim was attacked after accepting a ride request in Pretoria West.

Investigators said the victim was allegedly killed by a man and a woman who posed as passengers. His body and stolen vehicle were later found in Atteridgeville the same day, confirming fears of a planned attack.

Authorities confirmed the suspect will appear at Atteridgeville Magistrate’s Court, while more arrests are expected. Police assured the public that justice will be pursued fully.