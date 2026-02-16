Weekend Recap: Here’s What Happened Over The Weekend 

Weekend Recap: Here’s What You Missed Over The Week

The weekend was filled with news from the sports, Nollywood and music space with things happening on every front.

Kenyan and Ethiopian runners win Lagos marathon

Billboard face backlash as they list Rema as a one hit wonder

Nigerian sprinter Favour Ashe signs with Dubai, leaves Nigeria

Iyabo Ojo under media scrutiny over airport advertisement video

Late singer and The Voice Nigeria participant laid to rest after death from snake bite

Kenyan And Ethiopian Runners Win Lagos Marathon

The Lagos city 2026 marathon which was held on the 14th of February over the weekend ended with Ethiopian Ezra Kering and Kenyan Dinke Meleka emerging as the winners in both the women and men’s categories.

The event hosted by Access Bank and the Lagos state government has been held every year for the past 10 years and was created by the now late founder of Access Bank, Herbert Wigwe.

Billboard Face Backlash As They List Rema As A One Hit Wonder

The Nigerian media space has lit up over the weekend after an article listing the Nigerian musician as a one hit wonder was posted by international music publication, Billboard.

The article which contained a list of artists who were termed as one hit wonders had Rema as number 6 on the list, citing his song “Calm Down” as his hit.

The article has received backlash from Nigerians who have called the article by billboard a racist action, especially as the afrobeat singer has had multiple hits.

Nigerian Sprinter Favour Ashe Signs With Dubai, Leaves Nigeria

United States-based Nigerian sprinter Favour Ashe has joined the growing trend of athletes turning their backs on the Nigerian sports team over unfavorable conditions.

The sprinter has now opted to continue his career as an athlete under the Qatari flag after being regarded as the fastest sprinter on the Nigerian team for years.

While speaking at an interview, Favour confirmed his decision and cited Nigeria’s athletic environment as unfavorable to him.

Iyabo Ojo Under Media Scrutiny Over Airport Advertisement Video

The Nollywood actress and producer who was in a recent video showcasing upgrades at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos has faced media scrutiny over the possibility of the video being political.

The video attracted widespread discussion on social media due to Ojo’s past political affiliations, and while the actress took to social media to clarify that the video was made after Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) invited her to highlight the airport improvements while she was filming a movie at the location, the video already sparked discussions on social media

Late Singer And The Voice Nigeria Participant Laid To Rest After Death From Snake Bite

A singer popularly known as Nanyah, who was a contestant of “The Voice” Nigeria lost her life to what many termed as negligence and incompetence of the medical system in Nigeria.

The singer who was beaten by snakes in her home made her way to two hospitals after the snake bite and was rejected at both hospitals due to there being no anti-venoms at both medical facilities, which led to her death in January.

She was reportedly laid to rest in Enugu state over the weekend, with many remembering her for her powerful voice.