Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Muslims Speak Out as INEC Sets 2027 Election Date to Ramadan Date, Feb 20

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the top five Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

Muslims speak out as INEC sets 2027 election date to Ramadan date, February 20

Public anger has grown after the Independent National Electoral Commission set February 20 and March 6, 2027, as the dates for the next general elections. INEC chairman, Joash Amupitan, said the presidential and national assembly polls would come first, followed by governorship and assembly elections.

The commission explained that the schedule is based on the 1999 Constitution of Nigeria. However, both dates fall during Ramadan, which is expected to run from February 8 to March 10, raising concerns about participation.

Critics, including Bashir Ahmad, warned the timing could discourage voters. Many Nigerians questioned the decision, saying it may affect turnout and fairness.

Nigeria wins permanent seat on the African Central Bank board

Nigeria has secured a permanent seat on the board of the African Central Bank after approval by the African Union executive council, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said. Foreign Affairs Minister Yusuf Tuggar called it a major diplomatic success, reflecting Nigeria’s growing influence in Africa’s financial future.

The decision also provides Nigeria with representation on the African Monetary Institute, which is preparing for the establishment of the bank. Officials said the move recognises the country’s economic strength, technical ability, and commitment to deeper monetary cooperation across the continent.

Tuggar added that Nigeria also backed ECOWAS candidates into the peace and security council and hosted talks to promote democracy, unity, and regional stability. He said the outcomes strengthen Nigeria’s leadership and support Africa’s integration and long-term development goals.

El-Rufai agrees to appear before ICPC after airport arrest controversy

Former Kaduna governor Nasir El-Rufai has said he will honour an invitation from the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission on February 18, 2026. He announced this on X, confirming he would appear before the agency as scheduled.

The FCT minister said the letter arrived a day after he alleged an attempted arrest at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja. He described the move but confirmed his readiness to cooperate.

His aide, Muyiwa Adekeye, claimed security officers tried to detain him without notice and seized his passport after his arrival from Cairo, Egypt. El-Rufai said his lawyer has responded, and he will attend.

Court rejects bid to force NYSC to reveal Interior Minister’s service records

A federal high court in Abuja has refused a request seeking to compel the National Youth Service Corps to release details of the discharge certificate of interior minister Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo. Justice Joyce Abdulmalik ruled that the application did not meet the conditions required under the Freedom of Information Act.

The case was filed by activist Emorioloye Owolemi, who asked the court to order the NYSC to release records related to the minister’s service year, including clearance, allowance payments, and alleged abscondment details.

The judge held that the applicant failed to prove the request was made in the public interest. His lawyer, Philemon Yakubu, said they would review the ruling and decide their next step.

‘I chose weakness for ’peace’—Fubara speaks on political struggles with Wike

Choosing peace over pride, Siminalayi Fubara said his decision to appear “weak” was necessary for survival and stability. Speaking in Lagos while receiving a Man of the Year award, he dedicated the honour to Nyesom Wike, his political rival and former ally.

He admitted that his leadership journey brought pain and criticism. According to him, many misunderstood his calm approach, but his priority remained protecting peace, his office, and the interests of the state and nation.

The governor said weakness can be a strength when used wisely. He added that patience, sacrifice, and restraint often bring lasting victory at the right time.