The Weekend Watchlist | These Are Films/Series To Watch This Weekend

The weekend is underway, and in true Ynaija fashion, we are committed to helping you have the most relaxing time ever. With a blend of action thrillers, comedy, drama, and adventure, we’ve done the work, compiled the movies, and given you a list that will keep your weekend fun, entertaining, and engaging.

Our mantra is “no dull moment.”

Love And New Notes

Set in 1984, this movie follows the story of a man and his pregnant wife, forced to make difficult choices to survive financially. When the couple find themselves involved in a dangerous plan tied to robbery, they find their lives tied in even more chaos than usual.

It is available for viewing in Cinemas.

Crime 101

A Los Angeles detective’s decision to pursue an elusive thief leads to one last heist for the thief who teams up with an insurance broker.

It is available for viewing in Cinemas.

Goat

A small goat gets a once in a lifetime chance to join the pro league and play roarball, dominated by the fastest and fiercest animals. Tired of being ridiculed by his teammates he makes the decision to revolutionize the sport.

It is available for viewing in cinemas.

The Day You Found Us

A doctor’s obsession with a married man causes a silent unraveling in his family, and when an old murder case is reopened the life she carefully put together for herself begins to reveal cracks.

It is available for viewing in Cinemas.

Friends Indeed

This movie tells the story of a close friend group whose playful rivalry becomes a stuff of nightmares when betrayal and emotional turmoil, forcing them to explore how social pressure and ambition can have an effect on personal relationships.

It is available for viewing in Cinemas.

Greatest Oath

An inspector facing tough times as a police officer while also caring for his ailing daughter, and dealing with cracks in his marriage joins a special team created for finding a dangerous group kidnapping innocent citizens.

It is available for viewing in cinemas.

To Adaego With Love

This romance drama is set in the Nigerian post war era and follows the forbidden love that occurs between a school teacher and a soldier. With their love, and the help of music, the two find healing from the trauma the damages of the war caused them.

It is available for viewing in Cinemas.

The Art Of Sarah

When a mysterious woman known for being the president of the Asian branch of a high-end store is suddenly identified as the victim of an unidentified murder case, chaos ensues.

It is available for streaming on Netflix.

State Of Fear

When São Paulo erupts in an unexpected wave of violence, a lawyer with ties to the underworld sets out to strike a deal with the police in order to rescue her kidnapped niece.

It is available for streaming on Netflix.

How To Get To Heaven From Belfast

When three lifelong friends reunite after the death of an old classmate, what is supposed to be a peaceful wake turns into a dark mystery. Leaving them to embark on a thrilling adventure across Ireland.

It is available for streaming on Netflix.