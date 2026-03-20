The Weekend Watchlist | These Are Films/Series To Watch This Weekend

The weekend is underway, and in true Ynaija fashion, we are committed to helping you have the most relaxing time ever. With a blend of action thrillers, comedy, drama, and adventure, we’ve done the work, compiled the movies, and given you a list that will keep your weekend fun, entertaining, and engaging.

Our mantra is “no dull moment.”

Aba Blues

Set in the 1960s, this movie follows the life of a married woman who is forced to confront her past when a former lover comes back into her life, a past that upsets the very roots of her marriage.

It is available for viewing in Cinemas.

Reminders of Him

After an unbearable mistake sends her to a seven year jail sentence, a woman takes a second chance at life to rebuild her life, and even with stumbling blocks, she finds love where she least expects it.

It is available for viewing in cinemas.

Ready or Not, Here I Come

After surviving a deadly attack from a family of human hunters, Grace finds herself trapped in another phase of the nightmarish encounter and is forced to face her demons alongside her estranged sister.

It is available for viewing in cinemas.

Project Hail Mary

When a science teacher finds himself on a spaceship with no past memories, he finds himself in a riddle he has to solve to save the sun.

It is available for viewing in cinemas.

Irete

When a picturesque community is thrown into turmoil over the resurgence of past promises and hidden secrets, the villagers are forced to confront tensions, old secrets and consequences surrounding past choices.

It is available for viewing in cinemas.

Eleko Oba Esugbayi

This movie follows the story of a king exiled by the British for defying colonial orders and his journey back to his ancestral throne six years later. It is available for viewing in cinemas.

Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man

While caught in World War II, Tommy’s return from his self-imposed exile sets off a reckoning, and with the future of his family at stake, he is forced to face and defeat his demons.

It is available for streaming on Netflix.

Beauty In Black

A stripper finds herself living a new life when her paths cross with a wealthy and dysfunctional family at the helm of a cosmetic dynasty, which is also a front for a trafficking scheme.

It is available for streaming on Netflix.

Phantom Lawyer

When a determined lawyer opens his firm in a space formerly used by a shaman, he soon finds himself possessing new spiritual abilities. It is available for streaming on Netflix.

Invincible

Mark Grayson’s life as the son of Omni-Man looks simple on the outside, but when he begins to develop his own superpowers, he finds out the dark secrets behind his father’s legacy. It is available for streaming on Prime Video.