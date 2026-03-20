Infinix Set to “Light Up Your Back” with Immersive Note 60 Pro Experience in Abuja

This March, Infinix is bringing an innovative and exciting experience to Abuja with an electrifying offline activation for its latest device, the Infinix Note 60 Pro. Scheduled for Saturday, 21st March 2026, the activation will take place at the Jabi Lake Mall, home to the Infinix Flagship Store.

Tagged “Light Up Your Back With Infinix Note 60 Series,” the event is designed to go beyond a traditional product showcase, offering a fully immersive and interactive experience that brings the Note 60 Pro to life. Customers will experience a dynamic lineup of high-energy activities and hands-on demonstrations that highlight the device’s standout features, particularly its innovative Active-Matrix display technology. This unique back display redefines smartphone interaction, enabling real-time notifications, customizable visuals, and a fresh, intuitive way for users to engage with their devices.

Rather than simply telling the story, Infinix is inviting Nigerians to experience it. Through interactive demo zones and guided showcases, customers will explore the device’s capabilities in a fun, hands-on environment.

Speaking ahead of the event, Oluwayemisi Ode, Integrated Marketing Communications & PR Manager at Infinix Nigeria, stated that: “At Infinix, we are committed to creating meaningful connections between our technology and our users. The “Light Up Your Back With Infinix Note 60 Series” is designed to give consumers a hands-on opportunity to engage with the Note 60 Pro in a way that is both exciting and memorable. We are not just showcasing a device we are delivering an experience that reflects innovation, creativity, and the evolving needs of our users.”

More than just the immersive experience, Infinix is also turning up the excitement with exclusive discounts on selected devices, available only at the flagship store during the event, and the opportunity for Customers to participate in a live raffle draw to win lots of prizes.

In addition to the immersive experience, Customers will enjoy exclusive discounts on selected Infinix devices, available only at the flagship store during the event. Guests will also have the opportunity to participate in a live raffle draw, with exciting prizes to be won.

Whether you are a tech enthusiast, a loyal Infinix user, or simply looking for an exciting way to spend your weekend, the “Light Up Your Back” experience offers a unique opportunity to engage with cutting-edge technology in a vibrant and interactive setting.

Make plans to attend, bring your friends, and be part of a one-of-a-kind experience this Saturday, 21st March, 2026, at the Infinix Flagship Store, Jabi Lake Mall.

For more information on the Light Up Your Back With Infinix Note 60 Series activation, follow @infinixnigeria on Instagram, Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), and TikTok.