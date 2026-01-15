TECNO Brings AFCON 2025 to Life Through Ongoing Technology Carnival Activations Across Africa

Tobi Bakre, Shaffy Bello, Mercy Aigbe, and Femi Branch Star in “Farmer’s Bride”, Coming to Cinemas on September 27

As the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Morocco 2025 unfolds and excitement continues to build across the continent, TECNO, Official Global Partner of the tournament, is actively extending the matchday experience beyond stadiums and screens through a series of ongoing Technology Carnival activations and offline watching partiestaking place across multiple African countries.

Launched alongside the tournament and running throughout the AFCON competition period until January 18, 2026, these activations are designed as immersive, fan-first experiences that bring football, technology, and entertainment together in public spaces, retail locations, and pop-up venues.

Across North Africa, Sub-Saharan Africa, and key AFCON markets, fans are gathering at TECNO-organized watching parties featuring live match screenings, interactive product displays, AI-powered demonstrations, performance shows, interactive games, lucky draws, and temporary pop-up stores. These shared spaces enable visitors to interact with TECNO’s AI ecosystem while celebrating the collective energy, emotion, and passion that define African football culture.

At each activation, TECNO is showcasing how AI-driven technology enhances the way fans experience the game, from understanding match dynamics to capturing and sharing standout moments. Visitors are discovering TECNO smartphones and devices in hands-on environments, exploring features designed to make football moments clearer, smarter, and more immersive.

AFCON Retail Events Running Throughout the Tournament

Running in parallel with the offline watching parties, TECNO has also rolled out a wide range of AFCON-themed retail events, currently active across multiple countries and continuing until 18 January, with schedules adapted to local markets.

These ongoing in-store activations translate the excitement of AFCON directly into everyday shopping experiences through interactive consumer mechanics, including:

● Cashback promotions via lucky draw on selected devices such as POP 10, SPARK 40, and CAMON 40

● Points-based rewards through TECNO’s Points Mall

● Interactive AFCON TECNO AI Analysis experiences that allow fans to explore AI-driven insights around ongoing matches

● “Rank Your Own AFCON Team” challenges, encouraging fans to build and debate their ideal tournament line-ups

● Additional localized games, giveaways, and fan engagement activities

By integrating football culture into retail environments, TECNO is ensuring that fans remain connected to the tournament not only during match time, but throughout their daily routines.

Making AFCON a More Participatory Experience Through AI

These Technology Carnival activations reflect TECNO’s broader ambition to make football more participatory, more interactive, and more emotionally engaging. Rather than positioning AI as a distant technology, TECNO is presenting it as an intuitive companion that enhances how fans follow matches, relive key moments, and express their passion throughout the tournament.

As an Official Partner of the Confederation of African Football, TECNO continues to activate across stadiums, fan zones, retail spaces, and communities, ensuring that AFCON 2025 is experienced not only as a competition but as a continent-wide cultural celebration, still unfolding, still building, and still being powered by TECNO AI.

With the tournament ongoing and momentum increasing toward the final stages, TECNO’s Technology Carnival stands as a live demonstration of how technology, football, and community converge, turning every match, reaction, and celebration into a moment worth powering. For more information, follow TECNO on Facebook, Instagram, and X(Twitter)