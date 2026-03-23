Weekend Recap: Here’s What Happened Over The Weekend 

This weekend in the media was a slow one with largely positive news from the gospel music scene, talks of a rebrand by a Nollywood actor and backlash over an interview. The media space was quiet, yet shockingly unexpected.

Nollywood veteran Abiodun Ayoyinka announces rebrand

Gospel singer Judikay welcomes second child after six miscarriages

NYSC director-general announces life and health insurance benefits for corps members

Nollywood actress Abiola Adebayo under fire over Baba Ijesha interview

CAF records Morocco as AFCON 2025 winners

Nollywood Veteran Abiodun Ayoyinka Announces Rebrand

Nollywood Veteran actor popularly known for his role as “Papa Ajasco,” has announced a rebrand now choosing to be known as “Bondu Alaska.” This decision comes just a few days after the actor revealed that he had been in disputes regarding trademarking the brand name that was the major focus of his fame.

Ayoyinka had previously shared that he was struggling financially as he had not been able to commercialize his biggest acting role as the largely beloved “Papa Ajasco” character. He shared the news of his new rebrand on Instagram and was met with support from fans.

Gospel Singer Judikay Welcomes Second Child After Six Miscarriages

Nigerian gospel singer Judith Kanayo, professionally known as ‘Judikay’ has announced the birth of her second child. The singer shared pictures of herself whilst pregnant on Instagram while announcing the birth of her second child, a girl.

While Judikay also shared that the child was born over a month ago, on February 14th. The news of this childbirth comes just shy of a week after she shared the story of the six miscarriages she had to suffer through and the physical and emotional toll the losses had on her. The announcement of her daughter was met with love and support by her fans and colleagues.

NYSC Director-General Announces Life And Health Insurance Benefits For Corps Members

The Director-General for NYSC has announced a new stipulation for graduates who participate in the NYSC scheme, in the form of life and health insurance. The Director-general, Olakunle Nafiu made this announcement during a visit by the Director of the Voice of Nigeria (VON), Jibrin Ndace. The director-general assured that all corps members would be fully covered and included in an insurance package for the entirety of their serving year.

Nollywood Actress Biola Adebayo Under Fire Over Baba Ijesha Interview

Actress and film producer Biola Adebayo is under fire on social media after interviewing convicted child sex-offender and actor “Baba Ijesha,” just months after his release from serving his prison sentence. The podcast ‘Talk To B’ hosted by the actress herself has received negative feedback, with people questioning her intentions in giving a platform to an offender and others demanding to know the reasoning behind her decision to defend the actor. She is yet to respond to any of the backlash.

CAF Records Morocco As AFCON 2025 Winner

The CAF has awarded and recognized Morocco as the winners of the 2025 AFCON, snatching the title from Senegal amidst controversy between the two countries.

The 2025 AFCON which ended with Senegal taking the lead and Nigeria in third place was riddled with drama and controversies over the Senegal football team choosing to walk out of the match while the game was ongoing, over perceived disrespect from the Moroccan team. While the CAF has awarded Morocco the win and updated the records, Senegal have refused to return the trophy, instead choosing to appeal the decision to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, which could take a year for a verdict.