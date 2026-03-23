10 Most Featured Actors in Nollywood 2025-2026

The 10 most featured actors in Nollywood in 2025 and 2026 so far have enjoyed loyal fan support, with fans continuing to stream and watch their movies and TV shows in and out of Nigeria. The Nigerian film industry is one of the most lucrative entertainment industries in the world, as filmmakers can produce and release as many films and TV shows annually.

Due to the large and growing demand for actors in Nollywood, there is always a new film coming out at the corner with the audience’s favourite celebrities, as filmmakers believe it will drive traffic and engagement.

There are many Nollywood movies and TV shows spanning various genres, all under an actor’s name, and in this article, we will list the 10 most featured actors in Nollywood in 2025-2026.

Timini Egbuson

Timini Egbuson is one of the most sought-after and popular male actors of his generation, and with a career that began in 2009, the actor is secure in his career. Timini has had 30 film credits from 2025 to date, with 29 of these roles released in 2025.

Some of the films that he has played a key role in from 2025 to 2026 are “Reel Love,” “My Mother Is A Witch,” “Red Circle,” “Gingerrr,” and his most recent project, “Love And New Notes.”

Uzor Arukwe

Uzor Arukwe is one of the top 10 most featured actors this past year, and since his career began in 2014, he has appeared in several films and series. However, he has had what can only be termed a ‘generational run’ with 25 movies under his belt, from 2025 to 2026, with 21 released movies and four upcoming projects.

Uzor Arukwe’s top 2025 and 2026 performances are “Colors of Fire,” “Love in Every Word,” “Behind The Scenes,” “Alive Till Dawn,” “My Perfect Man,” and “Finding My Way,” among others. His upcoming roles are in “EVI,” “The Return of Arinzo,” “Egunleti (The Masquerade),” and “The Autograph of Nothingness,” all of which are highly anticipated films.

Daniel Etim Effiong

Daniel Etim Effiong is one of the top 10 most featured actors in Nollywood from 2025 to 2026, with 24 released projects and four upcoming works. While his career started over 15 years ago, Daniel Etim has not slowed down, instead becoming one of the biggest names in Nollywood.

Some of his movies in the past year are “The Herd,” which was his directorial debut; “Fractured”; “Something About The Briggs,” and the viral Netflix series “To Kill a Monkey.” His most recent 2026 film is “The Day You Found Us.” Daniel Etim also has four upcoming films titled “A Spark in the Dark,” “Stranded,” “A Better Man,” and “A Land Apart.”

Bimbo Ademoye

Bimbo Ademoye is one of the best actors of her generation, and one of the most featured actors for 2025-2026 so far, with 20 movies under her belt. Bimbo’s career started in 2014, but 2025 was one of the most exciting years for her career as an actor.

Some of the most notable roles from her long filmography over the past year include “Where Love Lives,” one of the biggest Nollywood movies on YouTube. “Èwò (Forbidden),” “Reel Love,” “Her Excellency,” and her most recent 2026 project, “A Sting Of Pain.”

Shaffy Bello

Shaffy Bello is one of the most talented veteran actors in Nollywood, with decades of experience and over 100 film credits. She is one of the actors you can easily find in two out of the top 10 films in the industry. She has been in 17 films this past year.

Shaffy Bello has especially shone in films in the past year, with some of the most successful films being “Fractured,” “Gingerrr,” “Sin,” “Aso Ebi Diaries,” “Reel Love,” “Finding Me,” and her recent 2026 project, “Adanne.” She is also expected to be in an upcoming film, titled “Odile.”

Deyemi Okanlawon

Deyemi Okanlawon is an actor who is well-known for playing diverse roles in 10 Nollywood films and over the past year, with over 170 movies in his career spanning over 15 years.

Deyemi Okanlawon has appeared in 16 films this past year, with six more films on the way. Some of the films he has been featured in are “The Herd,” “Hakeem Seeking Justice,” “The Exco,” and his most recent 2026 projects, “Onobiren” and “Ìrètè: The Reckoning.”

His upcoming roles are in “19,” “Everything Scatter,” “Second Obsession,” “Yellow Broken Road,” “Insensible,” and “Triple Face.”

Uche Montana

Uche Montana is regarded by many as the YouTube films queen; however, beyond YouTube, Uche is also a great actress who has appeared in several successful box-office Nollywood films. She has 16 movies under her belt in the past year, from 2025 to 2026.

Uche’s career, which has spanned over a decade, has contributed to her blossoming, even more so with her performances from 2024 to now. Some of her notable performances over the past year include “A Lagos Love Story,” “Behind The Scenes,” “Naked Lies,” and “The Masked King.” She is also expected to be in an upcoming film titled “A Better Man.”

Lateef Adedimeji

Lateef Adedimeji is one of the most prolific actors in Nollywood, with almost two decades in the industry. He is also one of the top 10 most featured actors in the past year, with 13 films released and two upcoming roles.

Lateef has been in movies that have been box-office successes, as well as films that have further cemented his reputation as an amazing actor, some of which are “Orí: Rebirth,” “Red Circle,” “Abánisétè: The Ancestors,” and his most recent project, “A Very Dirty Christmas.” He is also set to be on two unreleased projects, “Egunleti (The Masquerade)” and “Take Me Home.”

Odunlade Adekola

Odunlade Adekola is known for his natural talent at capturing his audience’s attention, so it is no surprise that he is one of the top 10 most featured actors over the last year, with 13 released projects and an upcoming project.

Odunlade has shone all through 2025-2026 with diverse projects, some of the most notable ones being “Owambe Thieves,” “Ori Rebirth,” “Her Excellency,” “Gingerrr,” “Ìrètè: The Reckoning,” And his most recent project, “Aba Blues,” a 2026 film currently in cinemas. Odunlade Adekola’s project is in a film titled “Segilola (The Villain).”

Sola Sobowale

Sola Sobowale is a veteran Nollywood actor with more than two decades of acting experience and a status as one of the lead characters in one of the most popular Nigerian television drama series, “Super Story: Oh Father, Oh Daughter.”

With decades of acting under her belt, it is no shock that Sola Sobowale is on the list of the top 10 most featured actors in the past year, with 10 released projects and 4 upcoming films.

Some of her most notable roles in the past year were in “Aníkùlàpò: The Ghoul awakes,” a fantasy Netflix series; “Son of Iron,” “Midnight in Shangisha,” “Her Excellency,” “Owambe Thieves,” and her 2026 role, “Ìrètè: The Reckoning.” Her upcoming projects are “19,” “Omambala,” No Man’s Land,” and “Ogójì Ojó.”