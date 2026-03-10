Build Your Nollywood Comedy: Who Are Your Funniest 10 Actors in Nigeria?

The Nollywood comedy industry has produced many actors who have demonstrated their comedic talents, but some have never been in a role together, which is why we put together this list. If you have to put a few actors together for a comedy role, which of these actors would make it to your list?

Funke Akindele

Funke Akindele’s comedic run in “Jenifa’s Diary” and in the movies, where she wowed her audience with a somehow chaotic yet entertaining performance that, to date, is emulated by other actors and characters who take on the “Jenifa” voice and attitude to emphasize their comedic qualities. While her character in Jenifa’s diary is funny in an unassuming way, it speaks to Funke’s ability as an actor that she was able to portray an entertaining, comedic character so easily.

Odunlade Adekola

Odunlade Adekola secured a spot on the list of actors who can deliver comedic performances, especially after his role in the 2011 movie “Jelili,” which kept viewers on the edge of their seats with the entertainment his character and performance provided. Odunlade also appeared in “Jenifa, “Alakada: Bad and Boujee,” “Owambe Thieves,” and “Mufu Olosa Ola,” showcasing his comedic talents and leaving fans and viewers wanting more. He is known for his ability to breathe life into a comedic role that’s funny yet self-deprecating.

Toyin Abraham

Toyin Abraham’s most prolific comedic performance was in the movies “Alakada” and “Alakada Reloaded,” where she portrayed a compulsive liar to perfection. Her role in these movies, while rooted in what is termed “fake life,” was also so well done and securely within the comedic genre that it pushed her up to the top of many people’s lists as a character to include in a comedy movie or series.

Not only did she make people laugh in this role, but she also ensured the character stayed in their memories as a fully comedic one.

Samuel Perry (Broda Shaggi)

Samuel Perry, popularly known as Broda Shaggi, began his career as a digital creator and comedian and transitioned into the Nollywood scene with roles and characters that resonated with viewers. With his roles in “Fate of Alakada” and “Namaste Wahala,” Broda Shaggi has used his exaggerated mannerisms to paint the perfect comedic character. While he has yet to assume any titular roles, he is one of the actors to look out for who could become the next big faces and names in the comedic universe. He has won Best Actor in a Comedy, Movie, or TV Series at the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards twice in the same role.

Patience Ozorkwo

Patience Ozorkwo is a must-have in the Nollywood comedic universe, with many of her early roles centered on a villainous mother whose villainy often left the audience cracking up or amused. She is also one of those old Nollywood characters whose scenes remain major parts of Nigerian pop culture, through memes and quotes lifted from their films. Patience’s roles in “Old School,” “Billionaire’s Club,” and “Alice, My First Lady” were among her most comedic, and they still resonate with audiences to date.

Kunle Remi

Kunle Remi is typically known for his strict, authoritative roles in Nollywood movies, but in “Muri & Ko,” he showed his versatility and potential as a comedic actor. Kunle played the role of the titular character in “Muri & Ko,” which was a comedic thriller, and any actor who is able to properly portray a comedic character while in a thriller role is one you’d trust to be a character in your favorite comedic movie.

Oluwabukunmi Adeaga-ilori (Kiekie)

Oluwabukunmi Adeaga-ilori, popularly known as KieKie, is an actor who is known for her chaotic personality, which often translates well into comedic humor. In her roles in the Nollywood films “Muri & Ko” and “Gingerrrr,” she was able to properly portray a comedic character, which endeared her to the audience. KieKie is one of the actors of this decade who can act in a comedic film to perfection, in a natural, realistic way.

Femi Adebayo

Femi Adebayo is often regarded as a fan favorite, especially in the Yoruba Nollywood movie scene, for his comedic roles and quick wit. He first gained prominence as a comedic genius in the movie “Jelili,” a role he shared with Odunlade Adekola, leaving the audience awestruck by his acting.

He went on to regale his audience with more of his comedic genius in the follow-up to Jelili, titled “Survival of Jelili,” a role which he was also able to act out perfectly, leaving his audience shocked at how easily he could play a comedic character. Some of his most recent comedic roles are in “Progressive Tailor’s Club,” “King of Thieves,” and “Ijogbun.”

Ayo Makun

Ayo Makun, who is popularly known as Ay, is one of the most famous comedic actors in the Nollywood scene. While he began his career as a stand-up comedian, his transition into the Nollywood scene with his comedic role in “30 Days in Atlanta” was well-received due to how well he played his role as the main character, a role that he continued in the follow-up movie titled “A Trip to Jamaica.” One of Ay’s most highly regarded comedic roles was in the movie “Merry Men,” which helped secure his place on the list of top comedic actors to watch in Nollywood films.

Bimbo Ademoye

Bimbo Ademoye is known for her versatility, but one of her most endearing traits as an actress is her humor and wit, which are often present in many of her roles. Her role in “Rofia Tailor Loran,” where she played the titular character, was so well done that many people looked forward to similar characters she would play, due to her comedic prowess in the movie. Even outside of the Nollywood scene, Bimbo Ademoye is well known as a comedic genius with short skits and characters that leave her audience wanting more of the next role she’ll play.