Tobi Bakre and Demi Banwo Lead in a Boxing Drama, “The Other Side of the Bridge,” Coming to Cinemas on April 17
March 10, 2026

Tobi Bakre and Demi Banwo Lead in a Boxing Drama, “The Other Side of the Bridge,” Coming to Cinemas on April 17

by YNaija
Get ready to be immersed in the boxing ring as Demi Banwo and Tobi Bakre put on boxing gloves in the all-new drama film, “The Other Side of the Bridge,” coming to cinemas nationwide on April 17.

Set in Lagos, the ‘Mainland vs Island’ drama film follows a former teenage boxing champion who returns to the ring to save his trainer’s gym. With each competitor fighting for something important to them, we see these two men try to navigate their lives in and out of the boxing ring as they attempt to survive.

Directed by Fiyin Gambo, written by Tamara Ahie and Emil Garuba, and produced by Tolu Lord Tanner, “The Other Side of the Bridge” stars Tobi Bakre, Demi Banwo, who also doubles as a producer, Ireti Doyle, Femi Branch, Gbubemi Ejeye, Teniola Aladese, Seun Ajayi, Awe Ayobami, Olarotimi Fakunle, Lasisi Elenu (Nosa Afolabi), Chisom Mbonu Ezeoke, Mike Afolarin, William Benson, Njoku Udoka, and others. 

The film will be released on April 17 across all cinemas nationwide.

The Film Blog
YNaija
