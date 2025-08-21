Nollywood Top 10 Female Actresses In This Decade

Nollywood has continued to push out great actresses in this decade who have become household names through their exceptional acting. In this article, we list out ten actresses who have revolutionized the world of acting in the Nollywood space.

Nancy Isime

Nancy Isime is one of the most notable actors in her generation and in this decade. Her career started back in 2011, and she has played several roles that shot her to the top as a household name.

Some of her most notable roles in this decade are in “Blood Sisters” “Shanty Town” “Hijack 23” and “Everybody Loves Jenifa”

Bimbo Ademoye

Bimbo Ademoye is known by many for her comedic style of acting and she has an AMVCA for best actress in a comedy tv series to back up her skills.

While her career started more than a decade ago, she made more of an impact in the industry with her roles in this decade, some of her most prominent roles were in “Anikulapo” “Breaded Life” and “Reel Love”.

Sharon Ooja

Sharon Ooja is a popular Nigerian actress who found her way into the limelight with her role as “Shalewa” in the popularly web series “Skinny Girl In Transit”

Sharon went on to secure her spot as one of the most prominent actors of her generation with her role in the star studded film “Òlòturé” and in her acting in “Kambili”.

Kehinde Bankole

Kehinde Bankole has been in the industry since as far back as 2003, making her career one of over two decades but that has not stopped her from continuing to thrive even in this decade, with her strong choice of roles that make her standout.

Some of her most prominent roles in this decade were in “Blood Sisters” “Funmilayo Ransome Kuti” and “Iwaju”.

Beverly Naya

Beverly Naya is a British born Nigerian actress whose career started in 2008, and has won awards for her acting, but even with a career that has spanned more than a decade, Beverly still remains one of the most impactful actresses of her generation.

She has been in Star studded movies such as “Chief Daddy”, “The Wedding Party” and “The Arbitration” but her prominent roles in this decade have been in “Nneka the Pretty Serpent”, “Insecure” and “Chief Daddy: Going for Broke”.

Mercy Aigbe

Mercy Aigbe is an actress who has grown so much in her craft, and has even directed and produced her own movies.

She is one of the most famous and successful actors out of the Nollywood industry and while she has been in the industry for more than two decades, she has continued to appear in blockbusters in this decade, some of her prominent roles of the 2020s are in “Ada Omo Daddy” “Omo Ghetto” “Brotherhood” and Swallow”.

Bisola Aiyeola

Bisola Aiyeola is one of the most notable names in acting, especially for her portrayal of the perfect woman in her romantic roles.

She has featured in several Star studded movies, all of which have served to build up her acting skills. Her most prominent roles so far included her roles in “Breaded Life” “Castle and Castle” “Muri & Co” and “Sista”.

Osas Ighodaro

Osas Ighodaro is an old name in the industry, with a career that started in 2003, while she was still in her teens and has continued to evolve even now. Osas has been in big movie productions that have made her a household name, and some of her most prominent roles have been in “Bling Lagosians” “Namaste Wahala” “Rattlesnake” and “Olufemi”.

Sola Sobowale

Sola Sobowale has been a recurring face in the Nollywood scene for almost three decades and is one of the most influential actresses in the industry.

With a career that has spanned several genres and roles, she is one of the most notable performers, even in this present generation. Some of her most prominent roles in this decade were in “King of Boys” “Anikulapo” “Shanty Town” and “Battle on Buka Street”.

Ireti Doyle

Ireti Doyle is another actress who has been in the industry for decades and has built up years and years of acting credits, and has continued to thrive even in this present decade.

She has been in several big name films, such as “The Wedding Party” and “The Arbitration”, some of her notable roles in this generation were in “Madam Koi Koi” “The Black Book” and “Love Notes”.