7 actresses brands can employ for marketing campaigns

The presence of an actor in a campaign enhances a brand’s distinctive identity. It can provide added value and credibility. Indeed, using a suitable actor can be a powerful tool in a campaign. We list 7 actresses whose current talkability can be an opportunity to drive home a brand’s message.

Iyabo Ọjọ Toyin Abraham Nancy Isime Maryam Yahaya Funkẹ Akindele Ṣọlá Shobowale Kate Henshaw

Iyabo Ojo

Iyabo Ojo is always the rave of the moment, making the headlines every other day, sometimes for issues not related to her career. Her social handles have as many followers as desirable by any brand, having over 5 million followers on Instagram. Like others on this list, her acting prowess draws people to her, and she has way of influencing her fans.

Toyin Abraham

Toyin Abraham is an actress, and producer who has given Nigerians top-grossing movies. Say “she is everywhere in our faces” and usually makes the headlines for her activities outside of her career space too. Toyin Abraham has over 7 million followers on Instagram and could take you to your target with just one sentence.

Nancy Isime

The beautiful Nancy Isime is also a TV host and is the one people love for being in no spaces of controversy. She does the job as it should be done and has drawn people to herself for this. She has over 4 million followers on Instagram, a number we all know will keep increasing.

Maryam Yahaya

Maryam Yahaya is an actress in the Kannywood industry. She gained recognition for starring in Taraddadi, a movie directed by elnass ajenda. For her role, Maryam Yahaya was nominated as best promising actress by City People Entertainment Awards in 2017. She was also nominated as best actress of the by City People Entertainment Awards in 2018. And, she was nominated for Acting category at The Future Awards Africa 2022.

Funke Akindele

We know Funke Akindele as a smart worker. She drew a large audience with her Jenifa’s Diary films, and has drawn even more with the series of the movie that followed. She has appeared in as many movies as many of us can’t remember, and you can’t talk about the movie industry without listing Jenifa. Ah! Yes, she has over 14 million on Instagram.

Ṣọlá Sobowale

“Awọn iya oni gba” is how you should describe Ṣọlá. Her age has not stopped the energy she brings to her acting. She is loved by all, notwithstanding the tribe, and continues to show that she is up to telling amazing stories as long as you are ready to watch. If you know “Toyin Tomato”, then you know Ṣọlá. She has over 1.4 million followers on Instagram.

Kate Henshaw

If you use Twitter a lot, you may have seen Kate Henshaw in a conversation. But, she’s also active on other social platforms, with over 2.6 million followers on Instagram. In 2011, Kate Henshaw was honoured by the Nigerian federal government as a Member of the Order of the Federal Republic (MFR), and she has many other awards. Kate also inspires her fans with her workout activities.