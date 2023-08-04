Veteran Actor Pete Edochie Raises Concerns Over Rising Divorce Rates Among Nigerian Actresses

In a recent episode of the ‘WithChude’ podcast, legendary actor Pete Edochie shared his thoughts on the alarming rate of failed marriages among actresses in the Nigerian film industry, Nollywood. Expressing his concern, the 76-year-old star mentioned prominent actresses such as Chioma Akpotha, Ireti Doyle, and Tonto Dikeh, who have gone through divorces.

Edochie urged women in the industry to be more committed to their marriages, emphasizing the gravity of wedding vows that bind couples “for better or worse.” He stressed the cultural perspective that men and women are not viewed as equals in the household, with men typically not kneeling to offer a ring to a woman during marriage proposals.

The veteran actor lamented the growing trend of actresses leaving their husbands shortly after tying the knot. He reflected on the recent cases of Chioma Chukwuka, Ireti Doyle, and Tonto Dikeh, expressing his surprise at their decisions.

“When you get married, you take a vow for better or worse, not just for better,” Edochie emphasized. He cautioned against the common mistake of assuming that life would be better with someone else, urging people to work through challenges and build lasting relationships.

Edochie’s own marriage with Josephine has stood the test of time, celebrating their 53rd wedding anniversary in the previous year. His enduring success in the Nigerian movie industry has earned him numerous accolades, solidifying his status as a household name in Nollywood.

Tags: , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

YNaija August 2, 2023

Ayobami Adebayo’s ‘A Spell of Good Things’ Longlisted for 2023 Booker Prize”

Renowned Nigerian author Ayobami Adebayo has added yet another feather to her literary cap as her second novel, ‘A Spell ...

YNaija July 31, 2023

I Can Put M.I Next to Any Rapper in the World – IcePrince

Ice Prince Zamani, the renowned Nigerian hip-hop artiste, has showered praise on his former record label mate, M.I. Abaga, claiming ...

YNaija July 28, 2023

Comedian ‘I Go Save’ Says Skit Makers Have Shorter Shelf Life in Comedy

In a recent appearance on the Honest Bunch podcast, the renowned Nigerian comedian, I Go Save, expressed his fascinating insights ...

YNaija July 28, 2023

Nigerian Police to Prosecute Skit Maker ‘Cute Abiola’ for Offensive Portrayal of Police Uniform

The Nigerian Police have taken a firm stance against skit maker Cute Abiola, born Abdulgafar Abiola, for what they term ...

YNaija July 27, 2023

Rema Refuses to Perform in Atlanta Due to Subpar Venue Conditions

Nigerian international sensation, Rema, known for his global hit single “Calm Down” and as a trailblazer in the Afrobeats genre, ...

YNaija July 26, 2023

Davido Unfollows Isreal DMW on Instagram After Manager Rendered Apology to Muslim Community on His Behalf

Nigerian Afrobeats sensation, Davido, has made a bold move on social media after facing widespread criticism over the controversial music ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail