Veteran Actor Pete Edochie Raises Concerns Over Rising Divorce Rates Among Nigerian Actresses

In a recent episode of the ‘WithChude’ podcast, legendary actor Pete Edochie shared his thoughts on the alarming rate of failed marriages among actresses in the Nigerian film industry, Nollywood. Expressing his concern, the 76-year-old star mentioned prominent actresses such as Chioma Akpotha, Ireti Doyle, and Tonto Dikeh, who have gone through divorces.

Edochie urged women in the industry to be more committed to their marriages, emphasizing the gravity of wedding vows that bind couples “for better or worse.” He stressed the cultural perspective that men and women are not viewed as equals in the household, with men typically not kneeling to offer a ring to a woman during marriage proposals.

The veteran actor lamented the growing trend of actresses leaving their husbands shortly after tying the knot. He reflected on the recent cases of Chioma Chukwuka, Ireti Doyle, and Tonto Dikeh, expressing his surprise at their decisions.

“When you get married, you take a vow for better or worse, not just for better,” Edochie emphasized. He cautioned against the common mistake of assuming that life would be better with someone else, urging people to work through challenges and build lasting relationships.

Edochie’s own marriage with Josephine has stood the test of time, celebrating their 53rd wedding anniversary in the previous year. His enduring success in the Nigerian movie industry has earned him numerous accolades, solidifying his status as a household name in Nollywood.