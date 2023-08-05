Pete Edochie Breaks Silence on Son Yul’s Controversial Second Marriage

Pete Edochie, the veteran actor and father of Yul Edochie, has broken his silence on his son’s controversial second marriage. In a recent chat with media personality Chude Jideonwo, Pete revealed that he was taken by surprise as Yul didn’t inform him before marrying a second wife.

The legendary actor emphasized that he doesn’t interfere in Yul’s personal matters, and therefore, the news of the second marriage came as a shock to him. Pete went on to express his profound love for May Edochie, Yul’s first wife, citing his close relationship with her father as a reason for the strong bond he shares with her.

Pete Edochie further credited the success of Yul’s home to May, highlighting her brilliance and wonderful personality. He praised her for her role in their family’s wellbeing and considered her contributions as instrumental to the happiness and stability of their household.

Regarding Yul’s marriage situation, Pete explained, “Yul is 41. I really don’t interfere in his affairs. No! Suddenly we heard he picked up a second wife. We just heard it, and that’s it.”

Addressing the rumors surrounding May and Yul’s relationship, Pete expressed his disapproval of those who have been advising May to break her bond with Yul. He noted that the advice comes from people with unstable homes and emphasized the value he places on his connection with his daughter-in-law.

In April 2022, Yul Edochie publicly unveiled Judy Austin, an actress, as his second wife. The announcement came with the revelation of their first child together, which reportedly caused displeasure for May. Subsequently, May filed for divorce from Yul Edochie, demanding N100 million in damages.

The situation has garnered significant attention from the public, but Pete Edochie has maintained his stance of not interfering in his son’s personal life. He has expressed his unwavering support and love for his daughter-in-law, May, and believes that the success of Yul’s home owes much to her contributions.