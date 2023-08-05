Pete Edochie Breaks Silence on Son Yul’s Controversial Second Marriage

Pete Edochie, the veteran actor and father of Yul Edochie, has broken his silence on his son’s controversial second marriage. In a recent chat with media personality Chude Jideonwo, Pete revealed that he was taken by surprise as Yul didn’t inform him before marrying a second wife.

The legendary actor emphasized that he doesn’t interfere in Yul’s personal matters, and therefore, the news of the second marriage came as a shock to him. Pete went on to express his profound love for May Edochie, Yul’s first wife, citing his close relationship with her father as a reason for the strong bond he shares with her.

Pete Edochie further credited the success of Yul’s home to May, highlighting her brilliance and wonderful personality. He praised her for her role in their family’s wellbeing and considered her contributions as instrumental to the happiness and stability of their household.

Regarding Yul’s marriage situation, Pete explained, “Yul is 41. I really don’t interfere in his affairs. No! Suddenly we heard he picked up a second wife. We just heard it, and that’s it.”

Addressing the rumors surrounding May and Yul’s relationship, Pete expressed his disapproval of those who have been advising May to break her bond with Yul. He noted that the advice comes from people with unstable homes and emphasized the value he places on his connection with his daughter-in-law.

In April 2022, Yul Edochie publicly unveiled Judy Austin, an actress, as his second wife. The announcement came with the revelation of their first child together, which reportedly caused displeasure for May. Subsequently, May filed for divorce from Yul Edochie, demanding N100 million in damages.

The situation has garnered significant attention from the public, but Pete Edochie has maintained his stance of not interfering in his son’s personal life. He has expressed his unwavering support and love for his daughter-in-law, May, and believes that the success of Yul’s home owes much to her contributions.

Tags: , , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

YNaija August 4, 2023

Veteran Actor Pete Edochie Raises Concerns Over Rising Divorce Rates Among Nigerian Actresses

In a recent episode of the ‘WithChude’ podcast, legendary actor Pete Edochie shared his thoughts on the alarming rate of ...

YNaija August 2, 2023

Ayobami Adebayo’s ‘A Spell of Good Things’ Longlisted for 2023 Booker Prize”

Renowned Nigerian author Ayobami Adebayo has added yet another feather to her literary cap as her second novel, ‘A Spell ...

YNaija July 31, 2023

I Can Put M.I Next to Any Rapper in the World – IcePrince

Ice Prince Zamani, the renowned Nigerian hip-hop artiste, has showered praise on his former record label mate, M.I. Abaga, claiming ...

YNaija July 28, 2023

Comedian ‘I Go Save’ Says Skit Makers Have Shorter Shelf Life in Comedy

In a recent appearance on the Honest Bunch podcast, the renowned Nigerian comedian, I Go Save, expressed his fascinating insights ...

YNaija July 28, 2023

Nigerian Police to Prosecute Skit Maker ‘Cute Abiola’ for Offensive Portrayal of Police Uniform

The Nigerian Police have taken a firm stance against skit maker Cute Abiola, born Abdulgafar Abiola, for what they term ...

YNaija July 27, 2023

Rema Refuses to Perform in Atlanta Due to Subpar Venue Conditions

Nigerian international sensation, Rema, known for his global hit single “Calm Down” and as a trailblazer in the Afrobeats genre, ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail