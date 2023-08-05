Meghan Markle’s 42nd Birthday Celebrations Fly Under Royal Family’s Radar

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, turned 42 on Friday, but her birthday celebrations received notably different treatment from the royal family compared to previous years. According to a report in Page Six, while Meghan’s friends and fans showered her with birthday wishes on social media, the royal family opted to remain silent on August 4.

Last year, on Meghan’s 41st birthday, members of the royal family, including Prince William and Princess Kate, as well as King Charles and Queen Camilla, publicly shared birthday messages for the Duchess on their official social media accounts. However, this year, there were no public messages from the royal family.

Meghan’s birthday celebration reportedly involved watching the “Barbie” movie with some friends, but Prince Harry was not present for the outing.

The noticeable silence follows a pattern, as Meghan and Harry’s daughter, Princess Lilibet, also did not receive public birthday messages from any of the royals when she turned two on June 4.

Tensions between the Sussexes and the royal family reached an all-time high when Meghan and Harry stepped down as senior working members of the Firm in 2020. Their move to the United States has been marked by several high-profile projects, including a Netflix documentary, a candid interview with Oprah Winfrey, and Harry’s upcoming memoir, “Spare,” which has stirred controversy with its protocol-shattering approach.

Despite the strained relations, there are indications that Prince Charles remains in contact with the Sussexes. However, the Queen reportedly snubbed the Sussexes by excluding them from the Royal Family’s gathering to mark one year since the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

As Meghan Markle celebrates her birthday, the lack of public messages from the royal family further fuels ongoing speculations about the dynamics of their relationship and the implications of Meghan and Harry’s departure from their former roles within the monarchy.