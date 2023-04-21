The Media Blog: The Inside Story of Meghan Markle’s Decision to Sit Out King Charles’ Coronation

Meghan Markle’s decision not to attend King Charles’ coronation has sparked intense debate, with many speculating that it is a sign of ongoing issues within the royal family. However, the truth is far more nuanced than that.

While it is certainly true that Markle’s treatment by the royal family has been controversial, her decision to skip the coronation is not just about her relationship with the family, but about much broader issues of inclusivity, diversity, and representation.

To understand the significance of Markle’s decision, it is important to look at the context in which it was made.

Markle has been vocal about the challenges she faced during her time as a member of the royal family, from the intense media scrutiny to the lack of support and protection she received from the institution. Her experiences are a stark reminder of the entrenched biases and oppressive practices that are still present within the royal family.

Markle is a woman of color, and her marriage to Prince Harry was seen by many as a significant step forward for the royal family in terms of diversity and inclusivity. Her absence from the coronation, then, is a reminder that there is still much work to be done if the royal family hopes to truly embrace these values.

Author Tom Bower, who wrote “Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between the Windsors”, claimed that the royal family had deliberately made it difficult for Markle to attend, stating that “they made sure she knew she would have to curtsy three times, wouldn’t play a part in the ceremony and would be put behind a column in row 54 in the back if she did attend”. While Bower’s claim has not been confirmed by any other sources, it has fueled speculation about the treatment of Markle by the royal family.

Markle’s absence from the coronation has also been linked to the allegations she made in her interview with Oprah Winfrey. In the interview, Markle accused the palace of not protecting her and stated that she realized the negative media coverage was taking a toll on her mental health.

“I knew that if I didn’t say it, that I would do it. And I just didn’t, I just didn’t want to be alive anymore”, Markle said during the interview.

Prince Harry, on the other hand, will be attending the coronation ceremony alone, and a family insider stated that “they had to make a decision that felt genuine and authentic, especially after everything that has been said and all the things that have gone down… They care about their family, so Meghan is going to stay and Harry is going to support his dad”.

Markle’s decision has also been criticized by some, with the Duchess of York, Sarah Ferguson, stating that “you’re either in or out, but don’t muck around”

Moreover, Markle’s decision to prioritize her family over attending the coronation is a sign of progress in its own right. Throughout her time in the public eye, Markle has consistently emphasized the importance of family and the need to prioritize mental health and well-being.

At the same time, however, Markle’s decision not to attend the coronation is also a reminder of the ongoing issues within the royal family. The fact that she felt she could not attend the ceremony without facing discrimination or exclusion is a reflection of the institutional biases that still exist within the family. Until these biases are fully acknowledged and addressed, the royal family will continue to struggle to truly embrace diversity and inclusivity.