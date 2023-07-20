Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Stand Strong Amidst Split Rumors

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, the Duke, and Duchess of Sussex, have been the subject of persistent split rumors as they embark on individual career paths.

Reports suggest that Harry is set to head to Africa for a Netflix documentary, while Meghan will be focused on her own projects.

The speculation intensified when Harry released his debut memoir, “Spare,” and appeared at promotional events alone, while Meghan opted not to attend King Charles’ Coronation in May.

Furthermore, rumors about financial pressures and the collapse of their Spotify deal have also contributed to the swirl of speculation.

However, a close friend of the couple has emphatically denied the split rumors, branding them as “literally made up.”

Royal author Katie Nicholl affirms that Meghan and Harry share an undeniable spark between them that reflects an authentic connection. Yet, she acknowledges that the release of “Spare” may have put a strain on their relationship, distancing Harry from his friends and family.

According to Katie, the speculation began when Meghan was notably absent during Harry’s book promotion, as the couple had previously been perceived as a strong partnership. Nevertheless, she points out that despite these rumors, Meghan and Harry continue to present a united front, showcasing their bond remains intact.

Amidst the rumors and external pressures, Meghan and Harry’s representatives have not responded to media inquiries. Nevertheless, a close friend has asserted that the couple is not taking time apart and that the claims of a split are baseless.

Since their joyous wedding at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle in 2018, surrounded by loved ones, Meghan and Harry have welcomed two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. Despite the challenges they face in carving out their own careers and dealing with financial pressures, they remain committed to their family and united in their endeavors.