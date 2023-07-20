American Woman Reveals Unusual Addiction to Toilet Paper | Devours Four Rolls a Day

In an episode of ‘My Strange Addiction: Still Addicted?’ on TLC, a Black-American woman named Kinah bared her unusual addiction to toilet paper, leaving viewers astounded. Kinah’s daily ritual involves munching on rolls of toilet paper, a habit she has maintained for over 20 years.

Unfazed by the curious stares she receives while indulging in her unusual craving in public, Kinah unabashedly shared her peculiar passion, stating, “Everybody has the weird thing they do, and that is just mine.”

According to the TLC report, Kinah consumes nearly 14,000 pounds of toilet paper over two decades, equating to almost four rolls per day. The habit, based in Baltimore, Maryland, incurs an annual expense of approximately $2,700 on toilet paper alone.

The extent of Kinah’s obsession becomes evident as she reveals, “I eat toilet paper the second I get up from my bedroom in the morning. Sometimes, before I even brush my teeth. The moment when I get up, especially on a beautiful day like this. A beautiful spring day like this. What is better to go like toilet paper?”

Her toilet paper munching continues throughout the day, and she shares the surprising revelation that she finds it incredibly satisfying, akin to indulging in a favorite dessert after a lavish Thanksgiving meal.

Kinah meticulously differentiates between one-ply and two-ply toilet paper, asserting her preference for one-ply due to its ease of consumption. She describes the experience as a “good-crunchy candy” and explains the satisfaction she derives from the sensation.

Regardless of the odd glances she receives from others, Kinah remains resolute in her attachment to toilet paper. Whether she is at work, driving in the car, or getting her nails done at the salon, the habit persists.

While many may find her addiction puzzling, Kinah remains unfazed by criticism, asserting that “everybody has the weird thing they do, and that is just mine.”

