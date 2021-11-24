BET marks the one-year anniversary of “DJ Cassidy’s Pass the Mic” specials on BET Africa DStv 129

In celebration of Soul Train’s 50th anniversary, “DJ Cassidy’s Pass The Mic: BET Soul Train Edition” will premiere on Monday, November 29 at 03:30 WAT / 04:30 CAT on BET Africa (DStv Channel 129, GOtv Channel 21), immediately following the 2021 “Soul Train Awards” and repeat at 22:00 WAT / 23:00 CAT same day. This edition will mark the first anniversary of DJ Cassidy’s Pass The Mic on BET and will welcome the appearance of the 190th iconic artist on the groundbreaking series.

DJ Cassidy will honour fifty years of Soul Train by passing the mic to nearly twenty legendary R&B and Hip Hop icons, eleven of whom appeared on Soul Train during the 1970s, 1980s, and beyond, including superstars Charlie Wilson, Stephanie Mills, Kurtis Blow, Melle Mel, Jeffrey Osborne, and Gloria Gaynor. In spirit of the 2021 “Soul Train Awards” taking place at the World Famous Apollo, this edition of DJ Cassidy’s Pass The Mic will spotlight several legendary New York natives, including Mills, Blow and Melle Mel.

“One year after partnering with BET to Pass The Mic in celebration of Soul, I remain more honoured than ever to join forces with this iconic network to celebrate my musical heroes in honour of fifty years of Soul Train,” says DJ Cassidy. “This installment of DJ Cassidy’s Pass The Mic spotlights artists who shifted the culture and their prolific records that defined generations.”

DJ Cassidy and BET have transformed how we experience music through DJ Cassidy’s Pass The Mic. By connecting his musical heroes intimately from his turntables in his living room, Cassidy passes the mic from one icon to another, as they sing along seamlessly to their game changing records. The result is an emotionally uplifting, technologically innovative musical event. DJ Cassidy’s Pass The Mic has now featured more than one hundred and ninety legendary superstars, including Earth Wind & Fire, Chaka Khan, Patty LaBelle, Gladys Knight, Nile Rodgers, Kool & The Gang, George Clinton, El Debarge, New Edition, Boyz II Men, Teddy Riley, Keith Sweat, En Vogue, TLC, SWV, Run DMC, LL Cool J, Doug E. Fresh, Rakim, Big Daddy Kane, Salt N’ Pepa, Missy Elliot, Wyclef Jean, Nelly, Ja Rule, Ashanti, and so many others.

