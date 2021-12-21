Win awesome prices in the Blue Christmas Promo with Tecno

‘Tis the season to be jolly. . . Fa la la la la, la la la la

It’s yet another Christmas, and there is joy in the year. Renowned Smartphone brand is throwing Christmas cheer to its users with the TECNO Blue Christmas Promo.

What is the TECNO Blue Christmas?

The Christmas season is about sharing and giving, this year TECNO is giving back. It doesn’t matter where you are, or what type of TECNO smartphone you buy this promo is for EVERYONE!

For every TECNO smartphone you buy, you stand a chance to win prizes like washing machines, hampers, bags of rice and lots of branded gift items. Isn’t that just wonderful?

This promo is not just for users who intend to buy smartphones, TECNO smartphone users who already have a TECNO device also stand a chance to win something just for having a TECNO phone.

How you would ask?

It’s the #TECNOBlueXmas Make a wish promo. Find any TECNO blue Christmas flyer, both physically and online, scan the QR code on it and go ahead and choose from the numerous gift options. When you have chosen, fill in your name and phone number. Who knows, TECNO might just grant you your wishes.

That’s not all, as you buy your new device in any of the TECNO centers, you might catch your favorite celebrities just attending to you in any of the TECNO outlets. Isn’t that just a great way to celebrate Christmas? With your fave.

TECNO appreciates its users and is thanking them for their patronage throughout the year. So what are you waiting for? Hit the closest TECNO outlet near you or scan that QR code in front of you to start winning.

For more information on your favorite celebrity’s next stop, visit TECNO’s social media pages:

Facebook: Tecnomobileng

Instagram: Tecnomobileng

Website: TSPOT

Tags: , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Chinedu Okafor December 21, 2021

This holiday season, tune in to BET Africa, for all things black entertainment, drama, comedy, and black girl magic

Johannesburg, 15 December 2021, BET Africa DStv Channel 129, GOtv Channel 21 is the channel you don’t want to miss ...

Chinedu Okafor December 20, 2021

COVID-19 Omicron Variant: CACOVID emphasises a greater need for Nigerians to get vaccinated

The Private Sector Coalition Against COVID-19, CACOVID, has emphasised that with the advent of Omicron, which is another variant of ...

Chinedu Okafor December 20, 2021

Mother vs son, who will emerge victorious as things heat up in the hour special season finale of BET Africa’s Isono

Following a successful launch of BET Africa’s first original daily ISONO, things heat up in the season finale double bill ...

Chinedu Okafor December 20, 2021

Chike, Mayorkun, Omah Lay, Wande Coal set to take Lagos by Storm at the Throne Concerts

Top Nigerian entertainment artistes, Omah Lay, Mayorkun, Wande Coal, Chike and a host of other sensational entertainers are set to ...

Chinedu Okafor December 20, 2021

Premium energy drink, Climax offers firsthand experience of product with high-energy event

Premium energy drink, Climax, in partnership with Leisure Sports Paintball, organised a paintball event to thrill consumers and help Nigerians ...

Chinedu Okafor December 18, 2021

Big Wiz to round up 2021 with live performance at Vibes on the Beach concert

Big Wiz to round up 2021 with live performance at Vibes on the Beach concert “Essence” crooner and multiple award ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail