Win awesome prices in the Blue Christmas Promo with Tecno

It’s yet another Christmas, and there is joy in the year. Renowned Smartphone brand is throwing Christmas cheer to its users with the TECNO Blue Christmas Promo.

What is the TECNO Blue Christmas?

The Christmas season is about sharing and giving, this year TECNO is giving back. It doesn’t matter where you are, or what type of TECNO smartphone you buy this promo is for EVERYONE!

For every TECNO smartphone you buy, you stand a chance to win prizes like washing machines, hampers, bags of rice and lots of branded gift items. Isn’t that just wonderful?

This promo is not just for users who intend to buy smartphones, TECNO smartphone users who already have a TECNO device also stand a chance to win something just for having a TECNO phone.

How you would ask?

It’s the #TECNOBlueXmas Make a wish promo. Find any TECNO blue Christmas flyer, both physically and online, scan the QR code on it and go ahead and choose from the numerous gift options. When you have chosen, fill in your name and phone number. Who knows, TECNO might just grant you your wishes.

That’s not all, as you buy your new device in any of the TECNO centers, you might catch your favorite celebrities just attending to you in any of the TECNO outlets. Isn’t that just a great way to celebrate Christmas? With your fave.

TECNO appreciates its users and is thanking them for their patronage throughout the year. So what are you waiting for? Hit the closest TECNO outlet near you or scan that QR code in front of you to start winning.

