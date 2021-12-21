This holiday season, tune in to BET Africa, for all things black entertainment, drama, comedy, and black girl magic

Johannesburg, 15 December 2021, BET Africa DStv Channel 129, GOtv Channel 21 is the channel you don’t want to miss this festive season. BET Africa brings you great and entertaining TV shows, both international and locally produced content that audiences will enjoy.

The season finale episode of BET Africa’s Original daily drama, ISONO, features drama and deception as Gabriel (Bohang Moeke) and Esther (Didintle Khunou) team together against Mother Mary (Nthati Moshesh). Is their combined knowledge of Mother Mary enough to catch her and draw her into a trap, or is Mary once again one step ahead of them? The decisive showdown we’ve all been waiting for, Mother Mary squares off against Gabriel, Who will emerge victorious?

Black Tax Season 2, starring Jo-Anne Reyneke as Thuli Dlamini, is another piece of local programming to keep an eye out for this holiday season. Thuli is upskilling herself to rise beyond the situation she finds herself in this witty, joyful, and light-hearted sitcom set in the culture of black tax. To enjoy all the laughter, tune into Black Tax Season 2, the BET Africa and Showmax original sitcom that airs Saturdays at 18:00 WAT/19:00 CAT.

Go Behind The Story as Nomalanga “The Flame” Shozi takes the audience on personal vehicle trips with celebrities, where they stroll down memory lane, visit places that have influenced their lives or careers, and reveal information that the general public is unaware of. This holiday season, Nomalanga interviews award-winning actress Moshidi Motshegwa. Moshidi discusses her acting career, the highs and lows, and what she has been up to. In the final episode, Vusi Nova opens up to

Nomalanga about his music career. The award-winning musician discusses how his career began after relocating to Johannesburg to pursue his music career, among other topics. Behind The Story Season 5 airs on Saturdays at 17:30 WAT/18:30 CAT exclusively on BET Africa DStv channel 129.

Don’t also miss out on exciting International drama content such as “Games People Play” Season 2 and “Twenties” Season 2. “Games People Play” is a sultry, stylised one-hour drama about the high life in Los Angeles, with a cast of individuals who all want to win. Karrueche Tran, Lauren London (in a limited role), Sarunas J. Jackson, Karen Obilom, Parker McKenna Posey, Jackie Long, Kendall Kyndall, and Brandi Denise are among the strong ensemble cast. Catch Games People Play on Wednesday’s at 21:00 WAT/22:00 CAT on BET Africa.

‘Hattie,’ a masculine-presenting queer Black woman in her twenties played by Jonica T. Gibbs (“Good Trouble”), and her two straight best friends, ‘Marie,‘ played by Christina Elmore (“Insecure”), and ‘Nia,’ played by Gabrielle Graham (“Possessor”), try to find their footing in life, love, and the professional world in Los Angeles in “TWENTIES”, an award-nominated series which airs every Thursday at 21: 00 WAT/22:00 CAT on BET Africa.

