Mother vs son, who will emerge victorious as things heat up in the hour special season finale of BET Africa’s Isono

Following a successful launch of BET Africa’s first original daily ISONO, things heat up in the season finale double bill episode. Drama and deceit unfolds as the Ndlovu siblings Gabriel (Bohang Moeko) and Esther (Didintle Khunou) team up against their Mother, Mary Ndlovu (Nthati Moshesh). The brother and sister duo have a daring plan to finally corner their elusive mother, betting on her to show her true nature with the community of Vosloorus. Is their combined knowledge of Mother Mary enough to catch her and draw her into a trap, or is Mary once again one step ahead of them?

The shattered Millicent (Natasha Thahane) continues on her mission to get to the bottom of her BFF Noluthando’s (Ayanda Nhlapo) disappearance and when she digs deep enough, she discovers that the perpetrator hides in plain sight. What will Millicent do now that she knows Simon has a hand in it?

While the people of Vosloorus are celebrating, Mam Lilian, played by Charmaine Mthinta, receives a disturbing text message from a neighbour about disturbing scenes coming from House of Grace. Mother Mary and her sidekick, Simon, are always in their wicked ways to get what they want and to disrupt, later shots are fired and an innocent life is caught in the cross-fire.

