Ayo and Gabriel deal with Baby Drama on BET Africa’s Isono

On BET’s original daily drama, Isono, baby fever, political scandal and treachery reign as Ayo returns to the telenovela which airs Monday to Thursday on BET Africa (DStv Channel 129, GOtv Channel 21) at 20:30 WAT/21:30 CAT.

Ayo shows up at Esther’s door hoping to reach Gabriel through Esther but runs into Millicent instead. After Millicent refuses to disclose exactly what went down between her and Gabriel, Ayo decides to hold back on the exact thing she wants to share, she however shares enough to convince Millicent to help her reach out to Gabriel.

Millicent tells Gabriel that Ayo is back and that his child was put up for adoption after Ayo fought long and hard against it. Gabriel begs Millicent not to tell Simon that Ayo is back. Distraught Millicent tries to console Ayo after they debate Gabriel’s reaction to the news. Gabriel decides to meet with Ayo, he just has to decide whether to tell her that Seipati is here with him. Ayo and Gabriel finally meet and it is tempestuous. Gabriel decides to keep the baby’s identity a secret till she is 21 against Abednego’s advice.

Ayo comes looking for Noluthando and bumps into Simon. As expected, Mary finds out immediately and already is hatching a plan to exploit the situation since it is obvious that Ayo does not know Simon kidnapped Seipati. Coincidentally, someone tips off the Nigerian authorities in SA in a bid to get Ayo deported.

Will Ayo find her baby? Will Moses drop out of the election? Will Mary ever get caught for her many crimes and lies? To find out, tune in to ISONO where Dark Secrets Lead to Deadly Sins, Monday to Thursday exclusively on BET Africa (DStv Channel 129, GOtv Channel 21) at 20:30 WAT/21:30 CAT.

