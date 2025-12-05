Top 5 Stories Of The Day | NLC Threatens Nationwide Action Over Rising Insecurity

First Bank Launches a YouTube Channel “BluuTV” with Web Series “A Heart on the Line”

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the top five Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

NLC threatens nationwide action over rising insecurity

Nigeria’s Labour Congress has warned it may declare a national day of mourning and organise mass protests as kidnappings and attacks worsen. At its NEC meeting in Lagos, NLC President Joe Ajaero said the country is “under siege” and demanded a full probe into recent school abductions and alleged security lapses.

Ajaero said workers, teachers, and families can no longer live under constant fear, adding that plans for nationwide action will soon be released. He also confirmed Labour’s withdrawal from the Labour Party, accusing it of abandoning workers’ interests.

Human-rights lawyer Femi Falana urged urgent government action, rejecting calls for foreign troops and warning that Nigeria cannot allow insecurity to spiral.

VIO vows to challenge court ruling on traffic enforcement

The Department of Road Traffic Services says it will appeal the Court of Appeal judgment stopping it from fining or impounding vehicles in the FCT. The acting director, Deborah Osho, expressed worry over rising “lawlessness” since the ruling.

The court upheld a 2024 Federal High Court decision that barred VIO officials from stopping motorists or seizing vehicles, dismissing the agency’s appeal for lacking merit.

Osho said the ruling has weakened enforcement, noting an increase in traffic violations across the city. She argued that, without the power to enforce compliance, motorists ignore tickets and worsen road disorder.

Dangote targets the world’s top fertiliser producer by 2028

Aliko Dangote says his group plans to expand urea production from 3 million to 12 million tons by 2028, positioning it as the world’s largest fertiliser producer. He urged Africans to invest locally, stressing that homegrown confidence attracts foreign investors.

Dangote praised the Tinubu administration’s policies and called for stronger investment in electricity generation. He also reaffirmed his commitment to expanding domestic operations, including oil production.

At the Imo Economic Summit, speakers such as former Mauritius president Ameenah Gurib-Fakim highlighted Africa’s rich resources and its youthful population, insisting that the continent must take charge of its future.

Senate demands a crackdown on the worsening lead poisoning in Nigeria

Senators have warned that Ogijo, a crowded community between Lagos and Ogun, is facing a growing lead-poisoning emergency linked to long-running battery-recycling activities. They said that verified reports indicate dangerous levels of contamination from used lead-acid factories operating in the area.

Residents are reportedly suffering severe symptoms such as headaches, stomach pain, memory loss, and developmental problems in children. Lawmakers noted that the federal government has already shut down seven factories and paused lead ingot exports to allow safety checks.

The Senate called the situation a major public-health threat requiring urgent and sustained intervention.

DStv set to lose 11 popular channels as deal nears collapse

MultiChoice has warned subscribers that 11 popular channels, including Discovery Channel, TLC Africa, TNT Africa, Cartoon Network, Food Network, and CNN International, may disappear from DStv on 31 December. The company said its distribution deal with Warner Bros. ends this year, and no new agreement has been reached.

If talks fail, the channels will be removed from 1 January 2026. MultiChoice assured viewers that alternative news, lifestyle, kids, and entertainment options remain available through other partners.

The update comes as the pay-TV firm, now under Canal+ ownership, continues to struggle with declining subscriber numbers in Nigeria.