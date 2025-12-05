theme-sticky-logo-alt
December 5, 2025
The Weekend Watchlist | These Are Films/Series To Watch This Weekend

by YNaija
HPV and Cervical Cancer: Could Screening Be Your Superpower? | #StopHPVForHer
The weekend is underway, and in true Ynaija fashion, we are committed to helping you have the most relaxing time ever. With a blend of action thrillers, comedy, drama, and adventure, we’ve done the work, compiled the movies, and given you a list that will keep your weekend fun, entertaining, and engaging.

  1. Warlord: Olori Ogun

When a blood thirsty tyrant’s spirit takes a hold of the land, using slavery a fearless warrior rises to fight against it and regain freedom for his people. 

It is available for viewing in cinemas. 

  1. Five Nights At Freddy’s 2

A year after his experience at Freddy Fazbear’s pizza, Mike continues to keep the secret from his sister which eventually gets her caught up in terrifying events when she sneaks out to go reconnect with Freddy and her other animatronic friends. 

It is available for viewing in Cinemas. 

  1. Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution

This dark fantasy feature compilation is the theatrical pre-release of the Jujutsu Kaisen series and follows the life of a boy who is thrust into the supernatural world. 

It is available for viewing in Cinemas. 

  1. This Is Not A Nollywood Movie

This comedic drama follows the life of a washed up movie director who after a dream of winning an Oscar takes it as a sign and makes a trip to Lagos, alongside his loyal friend leading them to fall into a series of unfortunate circumstances, one bad move after the other. 

It is available for viewing in Cinemas. 

  1. Stitches 

When a working class fashion designer finds herself in the elite circles, she struggles to maintain her position there but finds her stability threatened by romance and past secrets. 

It is available for viewing in Cinemas. 

  1. The Abandons 

This western American action drama is centered around the outlaw crisis during the old west, with wealthy families coveting the lands of diverse and atypical families. 

It is available for streaming on Netflix. 

  1. Sean Combs: The Reckoning 

This documentary follows the life of Rap and business Mogun, Sean Diddy Combs, his rise to fame, the allegations leveled against him and his journey to incarceration. 

It is available for streaming on Netflix. 

  1. Troll 2 

When two weak trolls are given life, they attempt to wreak havoc across Norway must be thwarted by Andreas, Captain Noris and a promising newcomer. 

It is available for streaming on Netflix. 

  1. Oh. What. Fun. 

When a woman’s plan for a special Christmas is ruined by her family forgetting her, and when it is finally discovered that she is missing they go on a journey to ensure her recovery to save their holiday cheer. 

It is available for streaming on Prime Video. 

  1. Project Assault

While on his last day as a DPO, CSP Wale Savage must battle with a viscous gang leader causing a deadly attack for revenge over the death of his brother. 

It is available for streaming on Prime Video.

