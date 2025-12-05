Davido x Wizkid: Sworn Enemies or Strategic Social Media Games?

For nearly two decades, Davido and Wizkid have dominated Afrobeats and global pop culture, but just as consistent as their music careers is the rivalry that trails them. Despite their individual success, the pair remain locked in an on-again, off-again industry feud that resurfaces every few years. What began as subtle tension has evolved into a long-running storyline, one powered by fandoms, media narratives, and the artists’ own social media habits.

A Rivalry Born in the Era of Afrobeats’ Rise

Davido and Wizkid rose to fame around the same period, placing them in a natural position of comparison. Fans, blogs, and industry insiders drew parallels between the two. By 2014, these comparisons had intensified into an unspoken competition.

That year, a seemingly harmless tweet from Wizkid, which he later explained was about a bad sound system, was interpreted as a direct jab at Davido. Davido responded defensively, and the tension lingered, setting the stage for years of subtle shade and public disagreements.

The Middle Years of Subtle Jabs and Public Disses

As both artists solidified their careers, their rivalry became more pronounced. In 2017, Davido reignited speculation when he dropped a line on Olamide’s song “Summer Body” that sounded like a dig at Wizkid. Wizkid replied on Twitter with the now-famous “frog voice’’ comment, which sparked yet another round of online conflict between both fan bases.

Despite these disputes, the pair occasionally hinted that the feud was not deeply personal. Still, the public perception of conflict remained, encouraged by the smallest interactions between them online.

Temporary Peace and a Brief Era of Unity

In 2018, the tide appeared to shift. Davido publicly revealed that he and Wizkid had resolved their issues. Fans only believed this after both stars performed at each other’s concerts, a moment that felt like a historic turning point.

The peace continued into 2020 and 2023. Davido openly celebrated Wizkid’s “Made in Lagos,” and Wizkid showed support by delaying his album release after Davido lost his son. The biggest surprise came in early 2023 when Wizkid announced a joint tour with Davido and publicly promoted his “Timeless’’ album. Their joint appearances at Lagos events further confirmed that the long-running feud had finally quieted but this harmony did not last like anyone would expect.

The 2024 Reawakening: When Tweets Become Ammunition

By early 2024, tension resurfaced. A tweet from Davido, posted shortly after the success of his collaboration with Kizz Daniel, was interpreted as shade toward Wizkid’s evolving R&B style. Another cryptic tweet followed in April, prompting Wizkid to respond using a viral video of Davido. What started as vague online banter escalated into weeks of fan-driven conflict, with affiliates from both camps joining the conversation.

Although the dispute calmed briefly, Wizkid reignited drama in October with a series of new jabs aimed at Davido. Davido remained mostly silent after marrying Chioma, focusing on his personal life.

Yet Another Round in 2025

For most of 2025, both artists stayed unusually quiet until recently. A reply from Davido to an associate of Wizkid who had posted a promotional flyer triggered another wave of tension. Wizkid’s latest tweets, widely believed to be directed at Davido, pushed their rivalry back into the spotlight once again.

The pattern has become predictable: a period of calm followed by a misunderstood tweet, a viral reaction, and a renewed chapter in the saga.

An Enduring Rivalry With No Final Chapter in Sight

After more than a decade of back-and-forth moments, it is clear that the Davido and Wizkid rivalry has become part of Afrobeats culture. The feud is shaped as much by fandoms and social media dynamics as it is by the artists themselves. Their relationship continues to shift between moments of brotherhood and stretches of silence, and the industry has learned to expect a new twist every year.

Whether their differences stem from genuine personal dislike or from the pressures of fame, competition, and public scrutiny, one thing remains certain. The Davido and Wizkid rivalry is one of the defining storylines in modern Afrobeats, and it shows no signs of reaching its final act.

Want to see more about the two artists’ jabs on the internet? We have receipts!